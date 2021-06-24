Penn State is already making its mark in future recruiting classes.

Class of 2023 outside hitter Chloe Chicoine announced her verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter Thursday.

Chicoine had 545 kills, 363 digs and 52 aces on a .460 hitting percentage in her sophomore year alone. She led McCutcheon High School to a regional championship over top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern.

