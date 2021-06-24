Penn State is already making its mark in future recruiting classes.
Class of 2023 outside hitter Chloe Chicoine announced her verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter Thursday.
I am so excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to Penn State University to further my volleyball and academic career. A B1G thank you to God, my family, teammates, teachers, and coaches who helped me get to this point as a person and player. #WeAre🦁💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/o9coNRaqp1— Chloe Chicoine (@ChicoineChloe) June 24, 2021
Chicoine had 545 kills, 363 digs and 52 aces on a .460 hitting percentage in her sophomore year alone. She led McCutcheon High School to a regional championship over top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern.
