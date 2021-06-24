Women's Volleyball vs. Howard, Coach Rose

Penn State head coach Russ Rose talks to his team during the women's volleyball game against Howard University at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. No. 8 Penn State defeated Howard 3-0 to advance to the second round of playoffs.

 Zack Gething

Penn State is already making its mark in future recruiting classes.

Class of 2023 outside hitter Chloe Chicoine announced her verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter Thursday.

Chicoine had 545 kills, 363 digs and 52 aces on a .460 hitting percentage in her sophomore year alone. She led McCutcheon High School to a regional championship over top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.