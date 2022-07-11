Penn State women's volleyball vs. Illinois

Defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen (12) dives for the ball during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Illinois at Rec Hall on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Illinois beat Penn State 3-1.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State’s full schedule was finally released on Monday afternoon.

While the Big Ten already released conference schedules, the blue and white's nonconference schedule is out now.

The Nittany Lions will play in four invitationals, starting with the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27.

Its final invitational before going into conference play will be the Penn State Classic against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16-17. 

