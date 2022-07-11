Penn State’s full schedule was finally released on Monday afternoon.

While the Big Ten already released conference schedules, the blue and white's nonconference schedule is out now.

The schedule is here! Who's coming to Rec Hall this season?🔗 https://t.co/FPt2RXvguq#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/abQQV36Cel — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) July 11, 2022

The Nittany Lions will play in four invitationals, starting with the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27.

Its final invitational before going into conference play will be the Penn State Classic against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16-17.

