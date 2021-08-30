The AVCA Coaches Poll released its weekly top 25 and Penn State found its place at No. 17.
After its first weekend playing resulted in a 2-1 record, the blue and white climbed down five places since preseason polls.
489 straight weeks in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll dating back to 1988. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/V6Py0PGPX5— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 30, 2021
The Nittany Lions follow Georgia Tech with a 3-0 record, and following Penn State is UCLA at 1-0.
Penn State will be playing in this weekend’s Penn State Classic against Iowa State, LSU and Oregon State.
