Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, Jonni Parker (9) reacts to Towson point

Penn State right-side hitter Jonni Parker (9) reacts to a Towson point during the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The No. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

The AVCA Coaches Poll released its weekly top 25 and Penn State found its place at No. 17.

After its first weekend playing resulted in a 2-1 record, the blue and white climbed down five places since preseason polls.

The Nittany Lions follow Georgia Tech with a 3-0 record, and following Penn State is UCLA at 1-0.

Penn State will be playing in this weekend’s Penn State Classic against Iowa State, LSU and Oregon State.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags