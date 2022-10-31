After dropping back-to-back Big Ten matches this past week, Penn State found itself falling four spots in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll on Monday.
Finding themselves at No. 15, the Nittany Lions are trying to recover from one of their worst weeks of the year. After falling to unranked Illinois 3-1 Wednesday night, Penn State came out stronger against No. 6 Ohio State but still fell 3-2 in a tight match.
Unable to capitalize off a strong previous week, these back-to-back losses for this Penn State squad dropped its overall record to 17-6 on the season and a .500 record when it comes to Big Ten competition, currently sitting at 6-6.
The squad looks to bounce back strong this week as it continues Big Ten play, with matchups against Rutgers and Maryland in the near future.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
On Monday afternoon, Penn State picked up a huge commitment in North Carolina native Joe Sealey.