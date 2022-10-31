Penn State Women's Volleyball vs Illinois

Outside Hitter Anjelina Starck (10) serves the ball during the women's volleyball game against Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

After dropping back-to-back Big Ten matches this past week, Penn State found itself falling four spots in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll on Monday.

Finding themselves at No. 15, the Nittany Lions are trying to recover from one of their worst weeks of the year. After falling to unranked Illinois 3-1 Wednesday night, Penn State came out stronger against No. 6 Ohio State but still fell 3-2 in a tight match.

Unable to capitalize off a strong previous week, these back-to-back losses for this Penn State squad dropped its overall record to 17-6 on the season and a .500 record when it comes to Big Ten competition, currently sitting at 6-6.

The squad looks to bounce back strong this week as it continues Big Ten play, with matchups against Rutgers and Maryland in the near future.

