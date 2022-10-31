After dropping back-to-back Big Ten matches this past week, Penn State found itself falling four spots in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll on Monday.

Finding themselves at No. 15, the Nittany Lions are trying to recover from one of their worst weeks of the year. After falling to unranked Illinois 3-1 Wednesday night, Penn State came out stronger against No. 6 Ohio State but still fell 3-2 in a tight match.

Unable to capitalize off a strong previous week, these back-to-back losses for this Penn State squad dropped its overall record to 17-6 on the season and a .500 record when it comes to Big Ten competition, currently sitting at 6-6.

The squad looks to bounce back strong this week as it continues Big Ten play, with matchups against Rutgers and Maryland in the near future.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE