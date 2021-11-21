Penn State women's volleyball drops 2nd match on the bounce in defeat to Ohio State

After a throttling from Nebraska on Friday, Penn State needed a quick rebound in Columbus against No. 10-ranked Ohio State to keep its title hopes afloat.

The visiting Nittany Lions came up short at the Covelli Center, falling in four sets 3-1.

To open up the contest in Columbus, Ohio State topped Penn State in a back-and-forth first set, 25-23.

The Nittany Lions came right back in the second set, clinging onto a late lead to take the set 25-22. The blue and white was able to capitalize off of late errors by the Buckeyes to stave off the home team’s comeback bid.

The third set was dominated by Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on an 8-0 scoring run early and never looked back, winning 25-11.

Penn State made it much closer in the fourth set, but Russ Rose and company still came up short in the end. The Buckeyes took it, 25-20.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s match.

Top setters go head-to-head

Two of the Big Ten’s best faced off in setters senior Gabby Blossom and junior Mac Podraza.

Blossom leads the conference with over 1,100 assists and is third best with over 11.09 assists per set. She continued her high level play with 38 assists against Ohio State.

Podraza has been instrumental to the Buckeyes success as well, being fourth in total assists and averaging a second-best 11.79 assists per set. Her 49 assists helped lift the scarlet and grey to the win.

Rivalry renewed

When Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State get together, there’s always fireworks.

This was certainly the case on Sunday as the rivalry between the two sides was renewed through a razor-thin conference title race.

Ohio State, 13-5 in conference play, pulled within two wins of first place in the Big Ten with the home victory.

Holland carves out role

Sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland had a season-best nine blocks against the Buckeyes.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Holland, who played high school volleyball at Hilliard Bradley High School — just 20 minutes northwest from Columbus.

The 6-foot-3 blocker added good depth for an already experienced front line that includes seniors Jonni Parker, Adanna Rollins and Kaitlyn Hord.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE