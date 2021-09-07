The AVCA released an updated top-25 poll on Monday and Penn State dropped one spot.

Despite a weekend full of wins against Iowa State, Oregon State and LSU, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 18 in the country, dropping one spot from last week.

The blue and white is one of seven teams in the Big Ten to crack the top 25.

The Nittany Lions have a ranked matchup against No. 11 Oregon on Sep. 10.

