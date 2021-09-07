Penn State women's volleyball vs. Oregon

Outside hitter Erika Pritchard (5) jumps to attack the ball into the opponent's side of the court after an assist from outside hitter Adanna Rollins (1) during the Penn State women's volleyball's first set against Oregon State at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Penn State beat Oregon 3-0.

 Regan Gross

The AVCA released an updated top-25 poll on Monday and Penn State dropped one spot.

Despite a weekend full of wins against Iowa State, Oregon State and LSU, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 18 in the country, dropping one spot from last week.

The blue and white is one of seven teams in the Big Ten to crack the top 25.

The Nittany Lions have a ranked matchup against No. 11 Oregon on Sep. 10.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.