Back at Rec Hall for the first time in two weeks, Penn State made quick work of a 17-5 Maryland team with a solid all-around performance.

The blue and white defeated the Terrapins in straight sets Friday night.

The Nittany Lions fell behind by four points early in the first set, but fought back quickly, claiming the lead around the midway point of the set and never letting it go, winning 25-23.

Penn State got off to a much faster start in the second set, opening on a 7-2 run and having little trouble putting away Maryland in a 25-10 victory.

Though it didn’t lead by an overwhelming margin in the third set, the blue and white managed to stave off several Terrapin runs to put the match away in a 25-20 win.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ three-set victory.

Efficient hitting

Penn State did finish with 14 attack errors, but it had such a top-notch offensive performance that those mistakes didn’t matter in the end.

Hitting .303 as a team, the Nittany Lions displayed the kind of proficiency they have quite often this season.

Sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland led the way, recording 7 kills on .700 hitting.

While senior setter Gabby Blossom was the only other Nittany Lion to hit at least .300, senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker and freshman outside hitter Anjelina Starck were close to the mark at .286 each.

Aces abound

Part of the blue and white’s offensive dominance Friday was due to a memorable night from the service line.

Penn State finished with seven service aces to Maryland’s two — with Holland, senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton and freshman defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen tallying two each.

The Nittany Lions were able to get points off serves when it mattered most, too, tallying six service aces in the final two sets, assisting in closing the door on Maryland.

Six straight against Maryland

Since falling behind by two sets in its Sept. 29 match against Maryland, Penn State has taken six consecutive sets against the Terrapins.

The blue and white has cruised against many other unranked opponents this season despite struggling against ranked teams, but Maryland gave the Nittany Lions fits early on the first time around.

However, Russ Rose’s squad seems to have figured the Terrapins out, completing the reverse sweep in the first matchup, and downing them in straight sets Friday.

