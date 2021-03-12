Penn State only needed three sets to take down Rutgers Friday to take down Rutgers even though its intensity slowly dwindled.

The Nittany Lions picked it back up toward the end and beat the Scarlet Knights 3-0 to gain their second win in as many matches since last losing to Purdue in the first tilt of their series last weekend.

Junior outside hitter Jonni Parker opened the first set up with a kill, giving Penn State its first point.

This was the beginning of a constant lead for the blue and white that Rutgers was unable to beat.

The Scarlet Knights were never able to overcome the Nittany Lion offense, so the blue and white took the first set 25-15.

In the second set, Penn State lost the lead for the first time in the match when Rutgers was up 6-5.

The set remained relatively close with the Scarlet Knights taking the lead just for the Nittany Lions to take it right back throughout the second frame.

In the end, it was Penn State who won the battle and defeated Rutgers for the second set of the night.

Rutgers got a four-point lead in the beginning of the third set, which meant Penn State had to rally if it wanted the straight-set victory.

With the Nittany Lions only up by one, coach Russ Rose challenged a play after Parker claimed that Rutgers tipped the ball.

The call was overturned which gave Penn State a two-point lead — then the Nittany Lions started to come back to life.

The blue and white had a six-point scoring run at one point to bring its lead to 19-12.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s fifth win of the season.

Intensity falls after big first set

Penn State was up by nine in the first set, which gave it a strong start to the match.

It seemed as though the blue and white sat back a little for the second set resulting in Rutgers taking the lead.

The Nittany Lions did end up taking back the lead, but this time only by two. In the final set, the Scarlet Knights got a four-point lead right off the bat.

It didn’t end up biting the Nittany Lions, but the team’s lack of intensity in the last two sets was palpable and is something that could hurt the blue and white in future matches.

Team connection

Penn State connected with each other and made plays as a team with new pieces starting to fit.

The passing from teammate to teammate was executed nicely and each player set the others up with perfect plays.

New Nittany Lions, like redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova and freshman Annie Cate Fitzpatrick are adjusting to the game plan of Penn State and learning to work well with the veterans with each passing match.

Wide variety of contributions

Junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord led the team in kills for the first time this season with 12. Hord also led the team in blocks with four and points with 14.

Junior middle blocker Serena Gray had a .700 hitting percentage, which put her at the top of the Nittany Lion roster against the Scarlet Knights.

The freshman Fitzpatrick led the team in service aces with two.

Junior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton finished with 11 digs, a team-high mark for the match.

As long as Penn State can continue to lean on a variety of players, coach Russ Rose and company can expect to expand upon its now 6-2 record at Rec Hall.

