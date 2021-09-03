Penn State set the tone early in a three-set victory over Iowa State Friday night at Rec Hall to improve to 3-1 on the year.

The Nittany Lions took control of the first set with a 6-0 scoring run near the middle of the frame, which put them ahead by eight, and they never looked back in a 25-18 set win.

The blue and white continued to ride that wave into a dominant second set, en route to a 25-11 triumph.

Iowa State led for a large part of the third set, but Penn State rallied to finish off the Cyclones with a 25-23 set win to seal the win.

Friday night's triumph over the Cyclones marked the third consecutive match that Russ Rose’s squad has won in straight sets since starting its season with a 3-1 loss to Georgia Tech.

Nittany Lions get boost from Rec Hall faithful

After a season of nearly-empty gyms, Penn State received a spark from a frenzied Rec Hall crowd in the building’s first game with full capacity since 2019.

The energy was palpable from the first serve and provided a lift for the Nittany Lions throughout several lengthy rallies.

The fans never let up, returning Rec Hall to its familiar status as hostile territory for Penn State opponents.

Parker records career kill No. 1,000

Senior right side hitter Jonni Parker entered Friday’s match only four kills away from reaching 1,000 for her Penn State career.

It didn’t take her long to accomplish that feat, reaching the milestone midway through the first set.

Parker led both teams with 12 kills, while hitting .333, adding 7 digs and 1.5 total blocks.

Aces aplenty

As it did in its victory over St. John’s, Penn State looked dominant from the service line against the Cyclones.

With six service aces to Iowa State’s two, the Nittany Lions made sure several points were over before they even began.

Gabby Blossom and Jenna Hampton finished with two aces each, along with leading Penn State in other categories — Blossom in assists with 27 and Hampton in digs with nine.

Cassie Kuerschen and Allie Holland also chipped in an ace of their own to help the cause.

