Penn State women's volleyball commit Ava Falduto notches Pan American Cup honors

Penn State may have its next receiver.

In the individual awards in the U19 Girls’ NORCECA Pan-American Cup, commit Ava Falduto received best receiver.

Falduto has a way to go until she is apart of the Nittany Lions in 2024, but fans should be excited by the coming years for the program.

Falduto sits at 5-foot-8 and is a defensive specialist, which would be a necessity for any team so the blue and white will be lucky to have her.

