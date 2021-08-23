Just four months after its spring season came to an end, Penn State's 2021 fall campaign is quickly approaching.

As such, the Big Ten released its preseason poll on Monday — and the Nittany Lions are right near the top.

Sitting at third in the preseason conference ranking, the Nittany Lions are only outplaced by Wisconsin and Nebraska going into the 2021-22 season.

Supporting women’s volleyball’s ranking are three Nittany Lions in the pre-season All-conference roster in middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, right-side hitter/setter Jonni Parker and outside hitter Erika Pritchard.

Led by Russ Rose, the blue and white will tip off the fall season Friday against Georgia Tech in Orlando, Florida.