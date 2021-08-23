Just four months after its spring season came to an end, Penn State's 2021 fall campaign is quickly approaching.
As such, the Big Ten released its preseason poll on Monday — and the Nittany Lions are right near the top.
#𝐁𝟏𝐆𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥1️⃣ @BadgerVB 2️⃣ @Huskervball 3️⃣ @PennStateVBALL 4️⃣ @GopherVBall 5️⃣ @PurdueVB Get the rundown on the 2021 preseason poll 👉 https://t.co/Um8hAG0h64 pic.twitter.com/o1u9gMduAg— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 23, 2021
Sitting at third in the preseason conference ranking, the Nittany Lions are only outplaced by Wisconsin and Nebraska going into the 2021-22 season.
Supporting women’s volleyball’s ranking are three Nittany Lions in the pre-season All-conference roster in middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, right-side hitter/setter Jonni Parker and outside hitter Erika Pritchard.
#𝐁𝟏𝐆𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦🗞️ https://t.co/Um8hAG0h64 pic.twitter.com/Hl80GTuEeH— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 23, 2021
Led by Russ Rose, the blue and white will tip off the fall season Friday against Georgia Tech in Orlando, Florida.