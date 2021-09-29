Penn State clawed back from a two-set deficit to take down Maryland Wednesday night.

The Nittany Lions got behind the eight ball early in the first set, falling 25-19 and hitting just .200 across the set.

Neither team could pull away from the other in the second frame, but it was Maryland that got just enough to take a two-set lead with a 27-25 win.

The blue and white got on the board by controlling the third set from wire-to-wire in a 25-22 victory.

Penn State knotted the match up with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.

The Nittany Lions seized the fifth and final frame 15-9 to complete the remarkable rally.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ five-set victory.

Never say die

Penn State hadn’t come back from a first-set loss to win at all this season — Wednesday it overcame a loss in the first two sets.

The blue and white faced its largest deficit of the season and didn’t flinch.

It was a display of resilience for Russ Rose’s squad, as the Nittany Lions found a way to rebound from a tough second-set loss.

Kudryashova step ups in Pritchard’s absence

With senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard unavailable against her former squad, Penn State needed the rest of its outside hitters to fill the offensive void.

Junior Anastasiya Kudryashova helped pick up the scoring load right from the jump, with five kills on .833 hitting in the first set.

Kudryashova finished second on the squad with a season-high 17 kills -- a number that also marked her career best in the blue and white.

Nittany Lions overcome early attack errors

Entering Wednesday’s match, Penn State was among the Big Ten’s best at playing nearly mistake-free volleyball, especially over the course of its four-match win streak.

That was not the case early on against Maryland, as the blue and white’s eight first-set errors were a sharp contrast to the Terrapins’ one.

The teams’ errors evened out — both Penn State and Maryland finished with 26 — and the Nittany Lions made sure those early mistakes didn’t matter in the long run, playing a much cleaner match the rest of the way.

