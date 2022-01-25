Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley announced the newest additions and the completion of Penn State's coaching staff on Tuesday.

Schumacher-Cawley gave Brian Toron and Daniel Gwitt nods to join her at the helm of the program as assistant coaches.

Toron, formerly Penn State's director of operations, has been promoted to the assistant coaching position after spending two years as director for the blue and white.

Prior to joining the blue and white, Toron spent two seasons as an assistant at Hofstra, but his breakthrough into coaching came while serving as a volunteer assistant coach for Delaware before a successful stint as its interim head coach in 2016.

The appointment of Daniel Gwitt will be a homecoming of sorts for the former men's volleyball player. Gwitt, who graduated in 2007, helped a Mark Pavlik-led Penn State team to an EIVA Championship and a Final Four berth.

Gwitt spent four years as an assistant coach at Indiana where he coached under coach Steve Aird, a former Penn State assistant coach.

