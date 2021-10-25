Annie Cate Fitzpatrick (0) watches Nebraska, prepares for play

Penn State outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick (0) watches the Nebraska team as they prepare to serve the ball to the Nittany Lions during the women's volleyball game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Cornhuskers defeated the Nittany Lions 3-1.

 Jeremiah Hassel

In preparation for Saturday’s match versus Illinois, Penn State announced via Twitter that the contest will be rescheduled to 4 p.m.

The Nittany Lions will face the Illini after it takes on Maryland for the second time this season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Rec Hall.

Last year, the blue and white won both of its matches against Illinois in the regular season 3-1 and 3-2.

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.