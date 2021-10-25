In preparation for Saturday’s match versus Illinois, Penn State announced via Twitter that the contest will be rescheduled to 4 p.m.
🚨 Match Time Change 🚨Saturday's match against Illinois at Rec Hall will start at 4 p.m. As always, Penn State students get in free.Time is perfect for a family outing. Call 1-800-NITTANY to purchase a Family Four Pack (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks for $56)#WeAre 🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/T0W7UnyALx— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 25, 2021
The Nittany Lions will face the Illini after it takes on Maryland for the second time this season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Rec Hall.
Last year, the blue and white won both of its matches against Illinois in the regular season 3-1 and 3-2.
