Between two undefeated teams, it was bound to be a close match.

The score was back and forth through every set, but in the end No. 8 Penn State couldn’t get a big enough lead to capture the win, eventually being toppled by Minnesota 3-1 in four sets.

Minnesota got an early lead at the beginning of the first set, but Penn State put up a fight throughout. The Gophers ended up winning, however, and took the first set 29-27.

The whole match was back and forth as the Nittany Lions took the lead just for Minnesota to take it back.

Despite the close loss, junior middle blocker Serena Gray had many key plays during the first set. Gray had a hitting percentage of .667 with two kills, one of those kills being the tieing score that would bring Penn State to their first lead of the game.

The second set was quite similar to the first.

Minnesota got an early lead, as it was up by four before Penn State got any points. It was close throughout the set, but it was Minnesota who would keep their lead again winning 25-23.

The third set was just as close, but this time Penn State came out on top 25-23.

After Minnesota yet again got an early lead, Penn State rallied just as they did in the first two sets. This time, the offense performed well enough to maintain the lead for the Nittany Lions and win their first set of the match.

The beginning of the fourth set was the only time Minnesota didn’t have the initial lead.

With another close set, The defense coming from Penn State just wasn’t enough to hold down Minnesota. The Gophers won the fourth set 25-18, giving them the 3-1 win.

Defense faces inconsistency

Penn State’s defense struggled throughout the match to keep Minnesota from regaining the lead. The Nittany Lions would pull ahead, just for them to fall behind again.

They were able to get three blocks and 40 digs but allowed 44 kills and 51 points, compared to the 36 kills and 44 points that Minnesota’s defense allowed.

The offense was what kept the score so close, but it wasn’t enough to end on top.

This has been a common problem for the Nittany Lions this season, but — usually — the offensive skill makes up for it. However, the offensive and defensive skill coming from Minnesota was just as good, if not better, on Saturday.

Penn State falls behind early and often

The Gophers were able to get a significant lead for every set before Penn State got a point. This caused the blue and white to do a lot of catching up early without being able to get a big lead of its own.

This ended up being quite costly for Penn State, since the score in every set was within just a few points.

It is usually the Nittany Lions who get the lead right off the bat, but that never happened in Saturday’s match. Everytime they fought back, Minnesota fought back harder and in the end, the blue and white couldn’t keep up.

Whenever the Nittany Lions would pull ahead, Minnesota would not let them get very far and regain the lead shortly after.

Positives on offensive side

Junior opposite hitter Jonnie Parker, junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and Gray were a big part of the offense.

Parker led the team in kills with 18, along with 20.5 points. She finished with two service aces and a .208% hitting percentage.

Hord tied for second on the team in kills with 11. She also came behind Parker in points with 15.5.

Notably, Hord also held a hitting percentage of .417%. Defensively, she led the team in blocks with seven.

Gray also had a successful night with a .261% hitting percentage. She also tied for second with Hord for kills on the team with 11.

