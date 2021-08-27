Penn State dug itself into a hole it couldn’t climb out of in its season opener against Georgia Tech Friday morning.

The Nittany Lions dropped the first two sets in similar fashion, with lengthy runs by the Yellow Jackets putting the frame out of reach.

The blue and white rebounded in the third set with a 25-17 victory and began to claw its way back into the match.

A tightly-contested fourth and final set saw Georgia Tech utilize several late runs to pull away and claim the match.

Service errors prove costly for Nittany Lions

Whether it was rust or nerves, Penn State couldn’t find a rhythm from the service line throughout the contest.

The Nittany Lions finished with 13 service errors, while Georgia Tech only recorded two.

Many of these mistakes came at critical points in the match, where Penn State could’ve extended its momentum or built a bigger lead in a set.

Eight Nittany Lions recorded at least one error, and four finished with multiple.

Stars shine, new additions make contributions

The top of the Penn State score sheet was littered with multiple familiar names.

Kaitlyn Hord led the way with 11 kills and no attack errors, hitting .579. Jonni Parker wasn’t far behind with 10 kills of her own, four digs and a service ace.

Several of the Nittany Lions’ transfer additions also played a key role in the match.

Senior outside hitters Erika Pritchard and Adana Rollins were both catalysts in the blue and white’s third set victory, getting timely kills and assisting with Hord and Allie Holland on blocks.

Pritchard had two service aces in the set, including one at set point that clinched the frame for the blue and white.

No answer for Brambilla

Mariana Brambilla was named an AVCA Third Team All-American last season, and for good reason.

The Yellow Jackets’ senior outside hitter picked up right where she left off in the spring, leading both sides with 21 kills, hitting .347 with only four attack errors.

Collectively, Penn State couldn’t match the firepower of Brambilla and junior Julia Bergmann, who finished with 16 kills herself.

Hord and Parker were the only members of the Nittany Lions to reach double-digit kills, and nobody else on the team recorded more than seven.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Who will lead a talented Penn State women’s volleyball roster in 2021? Penn State is getting ready to start its rigorous season Friday against No. 24 Georgia Tech …