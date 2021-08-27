Penn State went into its second match of the season, and second match of the day, and left it all on the court, taking down St. John’s University.

The blue and white threw the Red Storm into a whirlwind with a straight set victory of 25-14, 25-22, and 25-9.

After losing 3-1 in Friday morning’s match, the Nittany Lions refused to go home empty handed, forcing the Red Storm into damage control, but St. John’s was unable to turn the tides in its favor.

Penn State took on the role of aggressor in Friday evening’s match while St. John's attempt to match the Nittany Lion’s energy resulted in an empty-handed failure.

Throughout the match the blue and white went on several scoring runs that bolstered its lead and prevented St. Johns from gaining any ground.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State's second match of the new season.

Nittany Lion offense erupts

After Friday morning’s match led to the first loss of the season, Penn State came back with a vengeance against the Red Storm for a triple set victory.

St. John’s university was unprepared for the level of aggression the blue and white left out on the court today, with 35 total kills and 7 aces, there was little room for St. John’s to adapt.

Senior setter Jonni Parker was one of the main contributors of this scoring mania, with 9 kills and 17 total attacks, Parker’s presence in all three games helped to lead a prolific offensive charge and, ultimately, the victory.

Penn State’s endless scoring runs backed the Red Storm against a wall and did not give them a second of reprieve.

Penn State capitalizes on multiple St. John's errors

Penn State’s aggressive tactics sent St. John’s through a loop and left it drowning in its own errors, failing to match expectations.

In a desperate attempt to alter the match, St. Johns took on a more offensive roll in sets two and three; these attempts were instantly thwarted by the blue and white’s defense.

With four players leading the match in errors and 26 attack errors in total, St. John’s had a difficult time adapting to the Nittany Lion’s on-court offensive strategy.

Blocking is on point

While the Red Storm had trouble making it through the match at the same level of force exhibited by the blue and white, Penn State had no problem blocking its attempts.

With 26 total blocks for the team, there was no room for loss in the blue and white’s second match of the season.

Hord led the Nittany Lion block party with nine blocks as she nearly racked up a rare kill/blocks double-double, tallying nine of each.

