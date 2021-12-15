Penn State women's volleyball boasts 2 AVCA All-Americans for 2021 season

Despite a lackluster season by Penn State's standards, the Nittany Lions found themselves represented in this season's AVCA All-America teams.

Seniors middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and right-side hitter Jonni Parker were listed as second team and first team All-Americans, respectively, for their play in the 2021 season.

The AVCA is proud to release its 2021 Div. I All-America teams. The 2021 list includes 42 players—14 on the first, second, and third teams—and 54 honorable mention selections. Two players became the first 5-time All-Americans; who are they?Find out here: https://t.co/RQwTuzwi9x pic.twitter.com/SZDhrKN0rM — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) December 15, 2021

The senior middle blocker finished the year with a .394 hitting percentage and 165 blocks.

Parker dominated the offensive side of the game in 2021, averaging 4.32 points per set with 3.76 kills per set, both ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten this season.

The AVCA has named both seniors as All-Americans for all four years of their respective careers at Penn State.

For Hord, her fourth All-American title comes shortly after she reportedly entered the transfer portal.

