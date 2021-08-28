Penn State is coming back to Rec Hall with its second win of the season against the University of Central Florida.

The Nittany Lions took home the win, besting UCF in straight sets (27-25, 25-21 and 25-19).

The blue and white managed to keep up a strong tempo throughout the first set and was well-matched by the Golden Knights, but the second and third games proved much more difficult for UFC to match up to.

While Penn State managed to continue this aggressive, upbeat tempo, UFC was left in the dust by the Nittany Lions’ offense.

This weekend the blue and white will be returning to State College with two wins and one loss, a strong start for the season.

Blocker strength prevails

Penn State’s double middle blocker duo was especially dynamic in tonight's match against UFC, forcing them into a defensive position they could not back their way out of.

Allie Holland, the sophomore middle blocker from Hillard, Ohio and Kaitlyn Hord, the senior middle blocker from Lexington, Kentucky proved to be a formidable match against the Golden Knights.

With 38 total digs between the two of them and countless receptions, this pair did not give the Golden Knights a chance to breathe.

Bringing home a high contact response to every play made by the Golden Knights, the Nittany Lions managed to maintain a strong sideout percentage through a majority of the match.

Nittany Lions don’t back down

It is only the third match of the season and already there is a level of aggression that is to be expected of the blue and white’s squad, and they did not disappoint in tonight’s competition.

With 45 total kills for the team compared to UFC’s 37, the Golden Knights were left exhausted by the non-stop effort made by Penn State’s roster.

Senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker led the match in total kills with 19 as well as 30 total attacks for the night, forcing the Golden Knights to put most of their energy in defense.

Penn State stayed clean

Throughout tonight’s match one area that proved deadly for UFC’s offense was their service errors, with almost twice the amount that Penn State received per set.

With 18 errors overall, the Golden Knight’s lost any hold they had on a lead early on, giving several easy points away throughout the match.

Any time UFC gained a lead the opposition was outright denied by Penn State, and the stress rattled the Golden Knights, causing them to rack up the errors.

