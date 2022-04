Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's first staff continues to grow ahead of her inaugural season next fall.

The blue and white announced former Elon associate head coach Tina Readling as the blue and white's new director of operations Tuesday

Elon found a lot of success while Readling was on staff, including one of the school’s best seasons this past year.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Ranking the best Penn State sports dynasties of all time | Column Like it or not, debates about the “greatest of all time” are interwoven into the fabric of A…