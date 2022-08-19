Penn State released its 2022 promo schedule.
With various different themes for home games, the blue and white added intrigue to its upcoming season.
☑️ Mark your calendars for this season's match promos!Get your 🎟️🎟️Season: https://t.co/BoRJOsOR3ASingle-Match: https://t.co/xtHqn0S8Ki#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eA8pqwJJ5O— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 19, 2022
The Nittany Lions are set to kick off the season with a poster giveaway during the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27.
The team's match against Ohio State is set to the theme “Dig Pink” in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Single match tickets along with season tickets are now available for purchase.
