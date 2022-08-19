Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

Setter Jonni Parker (9) positions the ball directly at the net for her teammates to spike during the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Rec Hall. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State released its 2022 promo schedule.

With various different themes for home games, the blue and white added intrigue to its upcoming season.

The Nittany Lions are set to kick off the season with a poster giveaway during the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27.

The team's match against Ohio State is set to the theme “Dig Pink” in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Single match tickets along with season tickets are now available for purchase.

