Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley continued to add to an already deep and talented roster, this time grabbing a homegrown high school prospect.
Announcing her commitment on her Instagram page, Kate Lally, a 5-foot-9 setter from State College, Pennsylvania, will join the Nittany Lions in 2023 as a freshman.
Joining fellow incoming freshmen Karis Willow, Jocelyn Nathan, and Catherine Burke, Lally will join a setter room that boasts some of the most talented passers in the country with All-American Ohio State transfer Mac Podraza and High Point transfer Ally Van Eekeren.
Playing for Fusion Volleyball Club as both a setter and defensive specialist, Lally's depth and versatility adds another dimension to the blue and white's roster.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Penn State women's volleyball stays busy in transfer portal, adds Coastal Carolina libero Lina Perugini
Penn State continues to get deeper as coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley grabbed another transfer…