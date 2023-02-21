Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley continued to add to an already deep and talented roster, this time grabbing a homegrown high school prospect.

Announcing her commitment on her Instagram page, Kate Lally, a 5-foot-9 setter from State College, Pennsylvania, will join the Nittany Lions in 2023 as a freshman.

Joining fellow incoming freshmen Karis Willow, Jocelyn Nathan, and Catherine Burke, Lally will join a setter room that boasts some of the most talented passers in the country with All-American Ohio State transfer Mac Podraza and High Point transfer Ally Van Eekeren.

Playing for Fusion Volleyball Club as both a setter and defensive specialist, Lally's depth and versatility adds another dimension to the blue and white's roster.

