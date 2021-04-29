Women's Volleyball vs Indiana, Coach Rose
Head coach Russ Rose speaks to the team during the game against Indiana at the Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 James Leavy

Penn State has secured two new outside hitters for next season.

Former Minnesota outside hitter Adanna Rollins announced via Instagram she would be joining the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, former Maryland outside hitter Erika Pritchard announced via Twitter she soon compete for the blue and white.

Penn State endured an early postseason exit as it lost to Texas in four sets in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

