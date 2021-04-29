Penn State has secured two new outside hitters for next season.

Former Minnesota outside hitter Adanna Rollins announced via Instagram she would be joining the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, former Maryland outside hitter Erika Pritchard announced via Twitter she soon compete for the blue and white.

So excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and volleyball career at Penn State! Grateful for the opportunity and honored to join the PSU family 💙🤍 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/2DIz8lQc2J — erika pritchard (@erikanoelle99) April 29, 2021

Penn State endured an early postseason exit as it lost to Texas in four sets in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

