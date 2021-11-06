Penn State put forth a superior effort Friday night against the rival Wolverines and walked away with a hard-fought win and a boost of confidence.

A combination of ingredients contributed to the recipe for success of the blue and white.

Senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins stepped up Friday as a leader on the court as well and stuffed the stat sheet.

Russ Rose was pleased with the performance of the team in the match but noted room for improvement.

“I thought we had two or three plays where we were scrambling well and kept the ball in play and actually won one of those rallies,” Rose said. “That’s the difference between winning some games. We have to be better about our serving but I thought it was a great night for Adanna to have a great night offensively for us.”

Rose jokingly asked where Rollins had been hiding.

Rollins walked away Friday with 21 kills and 10 digs. The Minnesota transfer came alive, especially in the third set, stating that comfortability was a major factor in the lead.

“I feel like we were a little tense often so just trying to feel comfortable all the time and handling an easier pace [worked for the team],” Rollins said.

Contrary to last weekend’s loss against Illinois, Penn State’s team communication and drive to get the dig transformed the performance on the court.

The players began playing for one another, and the results showed on the scoreboard.

The blue and white only lost the first set to the Wolverines ─ gaining momentum throughout the remainder of the sets.

Rose pointed to a few mistakes, in particular, that led Penn State to a slow start.

“We made a few hitting errors. We hit .200 and they hit .300 and you combine that with the miss serves and that was pretty much the difference,” Rose said. “Michigan is very good.”

Another standout player of the night was freshman outside hitter Anjelina Starck.

The first-year made a name for herself and stepped up defensively with 17 digs while hitting .389.

“She played a great match,” Rose said. “[It was a] really important time if she didn’t play well, we didn’t have another plan B. She was the plan B.”

Starck stepped into the place of injured senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard.

Rollins had nothing for praise for her fellow outside following the four-set victory.

“She is really steady. I think as an outside we have to be steady and try not to get all the kills but she does both,” Rollins said. “She is kind of like a silent assassin, you don't see her but she’s covered. She did a really good job.”

Starck noted that Rollins is a role model for her at practice.

She is someone that the underclassman turns to when it comes to advice about kills and defensive skills.

“During practice I’ll talk to her and ask her what she does or what she thinks of when she’s hitting, playing defense and passing,” Starck said.

Offensively, Penn State was able to find the open pocket on the opposing courtside in order to get the kills necessary to win.

Starck said in the Big Ten it is hard to score, but Friday night the Nittany Lions made it look easy.

As for Rose, though, he knows just how tough it is to win in the conference, and the first set was a good example of that.

“Everybody in the Big Ten,” Rose said, “plays with a lot of pride and passion.”

