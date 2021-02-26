Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, Jenna Hampton (15) digs
Penn State defensive specialist Jenna Hampton (15) digs a ball during the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State has hit another bump in the road as games will need to be put on hold for the second time this season.

The two weekend matches against Maryland that were scheduled to be played on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns within Maryland’s program.

The schools will work with the Big Ten to attempt to reschedule the matches.

The Nittany Lions next chance to play comes March 3 against Ohio State.

