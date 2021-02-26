Penn State has hit another bump in the road as games will need to be put on hold for the second time this season.

The two weekend matches against Maryland that were scheduled to be played on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns within Maryland’s program.

This weekend's matches at Maryland have been postponed.Up next for Penn State is Ohio State on Wednesday at Rec Hall.https://t.co/V91tbs5d0s — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) February 26, 2021

The schools will work with the Big Ten to attempt to reschedule the matches.

The Nittany Lions next chance to play comes March 3 against Ohio State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

5 things to watch for in Penn State sports this weekend As has been the case with many Penn State sports weekends this spring, another jam-packed on…