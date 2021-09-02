Throughout Penn State’s season-opening matches in Orlando, Russ Rose learned a lot about his team.

The Nittany Lions dropped their first match against Georgia Tech but claimed victory in the next two against St. John’s and UCF — each in straight sets.

Rose saw gradual improvement in the blue and white over the course of the weekend, but growing pains were to be expected with so many new faces.

“I thought we played our best match against the home team [UCF] with a big crowd,” Rose said. “That was probably more reflective of how we are than how we started. That's just part of a learning curve when you have new people in the program.”

Returning home for another trio of matches, the Nittany Lions will attempt to fine-tune certain aspects of their play.

Rose feels Penn State needs to get better at both the physical and mental side of the game before it takes on Iowa State on Friday, noting that inconsistency from the service line played a big role in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening defeat.

“I thought we made way too many service errors, especially in the Georgia Tech match,” Rose said. “[Some players’] serving should be more tactical than velocity driven. That’s key for us, getting in the gym and just [getting] comfortable serving there, passing there, because those two skills are so highly correlated with success.”

When Penn State takes the court against the Cyclones Friday night, it will be the Nittany Lions’ first home match in front of a full-capacity crowd since they defeated Towson in a second-round NCAA Tournament contest on Dec. 7, 2019.

The end of a nearly two-year wait takes on even more importance for the Nittany Lions with the fact that this weekend’s matches are their only ones at home until much later in September.

“We only have one of the four weekends at home this year, so it’s even more important for us to get comfortable playing in Rec Hall because we’re on the road for the next two weekends again,” Rose said. “I think the players always appreciate the opportunity to play at home and to have fans and family members come out and watch.”

Rose also said he believes the opportunity to play at home could be even more beneficial for the Nittany Lions’ freshmen, who will be experiencing the Rec Hall atmosphere for the first time.

“[It] should make the players a little more relaxed,” Rose said. “I thought a couple kids were tight. Hopefully that’s just getting their first match jitters out of the way and that’s not in their DNA.”

With two consecutive wins, Penn State is coming into its home opener with a bit of momentum, but Rose sees the victories in a different manner.

“I don't look at two matches as anything other than ‘the first weekend is done,’” he said. “We know a little bit more, and we have to try and get better at some of the things that were identified over the weekend.”

Against Iowa State, the Nittany Lions will face senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera, who recently competed at the 2020 Olympics as a member of the Argentina national team.

Rose and Penn State also matched up against Herrera and Iowa State in 2019 on the road in Ames.

Both teams look much different now, but this time, Rose hopes playing in a familiar environment will give the Nittany Lions an edge.

“Playing at home, you hope the energy is really high,” he said. “Everybody gets better from the first week to the second week. I think it's good to play with passion and awareness of what your responsibilities are.”

