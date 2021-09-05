Ahead of the 2021 season, Penn State made several additions via the NCAA transfer portal, and several of those pickups have made major contributions so far this fall.

Senior outside hitters Erika Pritchard and Adanna Rollins — arriving in State College from fellow Big Ten schools Maryland and Minnesota, respectively — have both made their presence felt in their short time with the Nittany Lions.

In a three-set win over LSU on Saturday night, Pritchard led Penn State with 14 kills, while Rollins had seven of her own along with seven digs.

While their transfers didn’t include a switch of conferences, Pritchard and Rollins have still had to make connections with new teammates after spending years on other squads.

“They’ve welcomed us with open arms,” Pritchard said. “They’re so accepting of us and they’re just great people.”

Part of getting acclimated to playing at Penn State is getting familiar with the boost provided by the Rec Hall crowd — something both experienced for the first time as a member of the home team on Friday.

“It just really gets your adrenaline going,” Pritchard said. “Having that support network behind you is just a really good confidence boost going into a game.”

“It’s very comforting and it just feels so intimate,” Rollins said. “It feels like everybody’s into every point, which is really cool.”

Both Pritchard and Rollins cited the culture surrounding the Nittany Lion program as a major reason behind their decisions to join the team.

“It checked a lot of my boxes,” Pritchard said. “I wanted to play for a top 10 program, and [Penn State has] a great staff, great coaching, great culture.”

That culture includes a focused environment at practice that both Pritchard and Rollins said helped them form bonds with their teammates.

“They just work hard every day and it's kind of like iron sharpens iron in the gym,” Pritchard said. “It’s just really competitive and fun to play with them.”

“They welcomed us so well and helped us throughout the drills and the hard days and the good days,” Rollins said. “I think the chemistry that we have is going to take us far.”

Pritchard, Rollins and the Nittany Lions had a short turnaround between matches on Saturday — their 8 p.m. tilt against LSU followed an 11 a.m. battle with Oregon State.

Russ Rose stressed the importance of proper rest with three matches in a roughly 24-hour span.

“You tell the players all the time that rest is best,” Rose said. “When they're young, they probably don't really comprehend that because they want to get as many things in as they can during the day.”

Rose noted that his squad had numerous contributors across the board in both of Saturday’s matches.

With more players sharing the offensive load, Penn State continued its winning ways with three-set sweeps over the Beavers and Tigers.

“I think different people stepped up in both the matches today so that's an encouraging thing,” Rose said. “We’re certainly not a finished product but [we] probably made good progress.”

