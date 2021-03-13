Over the span of two matches, Penn State did not drop a set.

The Nittany Lions emerged from the weekend unscathed, beating Rutgers again Saturday night to complete a series sweep.

After a solid all-around team performance Friday night, the blue and white came ready to play again by beating the Scarlet Knights in straight sets, 25-11, 25-20 and 25-16.

Just like how Friday’s match started, Penn State came out hot in the first set. The Nittany Lions took a 21-10 lead from which they would not look back en route to a 14-point victory in the opening frame.

However, the second set did show some flaws in Penn State’s armor.

Rutgers jumped out to a small lead halfway through the frame, but Penn State did not allow that to be the case for long.

The blue and white were able to regain the lead and then build upon it, stopping Rutgers in its tracks with a five-point, second-set victory.

This set the stage for a third and final frame, during which the blue and white again showed off its strength.

As if it was a mirror image of the first set, Penn State took a strong lead and never looked back in what would be the last frame.

By winning both the match and sweeping the series, the blue and white are two games above .500 ahead of next week’s matches against Michigan State.

Strong start guides Penn State

Penn State made sure to keep the momentum on its side of the court from the start of the match in both contests against Rutgers.

In Saturday’s struggle, the blue and white took the lead and coasted. From the start, the Nittany Lions took control of the contest and held on, preventing Rutgers from sniffing a hint of daylight.

Penn State built a four-point lead early, putting Rutgers in a hole from the start of the match.

The blue and white then went on to put up scoring runs of both three and four points, allowing it to take the opening set with ease and ended up winning it by fourteen points.

Nittany Lions overcome second set struggles

For the second night in a row, Penn State had problems putting things together in the second set.

Although it won both Friday and Saturday night’s second sets, the blue and white have shown some flaws in the second set.

Having 10 service or hit errors in the second set Saturday night made it more difficult for the team to win the match, let alone the set.

When playing against stronger opponents than Rutgers, the lack of consistency throughout the match might hurt Penn State more than it did this weekend.

Parker’s continued excellence

Between Friday and Saturday and throughout the season as a whole, Parker has been a key part of Penn State’s success.

Friday night, she hit a milestone in her career by setting records in three different categories. Those accomplishments didn't get to her head, though, as she came ready to play in Saturday’s match.

Parker was second on the team in total kills and blocks Saturday night with nine and three, respectively, to help push Penn State past Rutgers with ease.

The junior has looked solid in each of the last two games, showing the team and viewers alike why she is a key cog of this team’s achievements.

