Penn State’s three-set sweep against Ohio State didn’t come easy — the Nittany Lions came from behind in the second and third set to claim victory over the Buckeyes.

The win was a critical one for the blue and white. Not only was it a convincing victory against the third-ranked team in the country, but it was also the Nittany Lions’ first taste of the caliber of competition they have come to expect in the Big Ten.

Russ Rose has seen his fair share of challenging opponents in his more than four decades leading Penn State, so to him, the league’s quality of play is nothing new.

“The conference has great talent, great support and great coaching all across the board,” Rose said. “You should always expect the games to be close.”

Practice and preparation is key, and Rose’s squad realizes there will always be tough matches to get ready for.

“We recognize that it doesn’t make a difference who’s on the other side,” Rose said. “There’s going to be talented players making decisions on the other side of that.”

In such a tough league, it’s important to have the right mentality.

The Nittany Lions know they’ll get the opposition’s best every match — it’s up to them to meet the moment.

“The Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences, so no matter what, every game has value,” senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker said. “That’s what makes it fun. Every night’s going to be fun.”

Parker’s 12 kills on .379 hitting and five digs were a big reason Sunday afternoon was a fun one for Penn State.

Senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard had a productive match in her own right, finishing with nine kills and a couple of key blocks.

Pritchard is in her first season at Penn State, but the fifth-year senior is more than familiar with the intensity of Big Ten volleyball as she spent four seasons at the University of Maryland.

“You just have to respect everybody and know it’s going to be a dogfight every time,” Pritchard said.

Penn State’s schedule doesn’t let up, and on deck for the Nittany Lions is Pritchard’s former squad.

On Sept. 29, Penn State will clash with a 13-1 Maryland team whose only loss was at the hands of ninth-ranked Minnesota.

“This is a great win, and we’ll celebrate now, but then tomorrow, refocus on Maryland,” senior setter Gabby Blossom, who finished with 36 assists in Sunday’s victory, said. “[In] the Big Ten, every team is good. Winning’s always nice, but then you move on pretty quick.”

The Nittany Lions will enter that match battle-tested, but they know there’s work to be done.

“The level we practice is the level we’re going to play,” Parker said. “And we have to hold up to that standard in order to make ourselves better in the long run.”

Penn State has bounced back from its losses to Oregon and Stanford in a big way, and the blue and white hasn’t dropped a set in its four matches since.

Rose’s squad could’ve taken numerous directions after those defeats, but it has responded positively.

“I think you can lose a couple matches and be down and not play great,” Blossom said. “I thought we came out with a ton of energy our last few matches and played really hard.”

