It gave Minnesota all it could handle, but Penn State ultimately came up short once again.

The Nittany Lions pushed the Golden Gophers to a fifth set but in the end, it was Minnesota who came away with a 3-2 victory Sunday night to sweep the blue and white in their only regular season series.

It was a slow start for Penn State in the first set as it fell behind Minnesota by as much as seven points before eventually losing 25-19.

It wasn’t until the second frame that the Nittany Lions found their groove and stormed back to win 25-16, tying up the match at one set apiece.

In the third set, the blue and white was able to replicate that success on both sides of the court, winning 25-17 and needing just one more set to take the match.

But Minnesota came into the fourth set hot and took an 8-2 lead that it would ride all the way to a 25-15 win, sending the match into the fifth and final set.

In the last frame, the Nittany Lions did everything they could to come away victorious, but the Golden Gophers proved to be too tough and won 15-10 to sweep the weekend series.

Offensive inconsistencies plague Penn State

Similar to their loss to open up this weekend's series against Minnesota, the Nittany Lions were unable to get off to a good start.

The first set saw just a .143 hit percentage from the Nittany Lions, which allowed Minnesota to take the lead early.

When Penn State’s offense did get going, it looked unstoppable. However, the team just couldn’t harness that offensive firepower for the whole game.

It seemed like the Nittany Lions were on their way to securing the win when they had a 2-1 set lead, but their offensive struggles reappeared in the fourth and that allowed the Gophers to stay in the game.

In the sets they lost tonight, the Nittany Lions were unable to score off of their serves and made too many errors to give themselves a chance against a top-5 Minnesota program.

Defensive success shines at times for Nittany Lions

In the sets Penn State controlled and won in Sunday’s match, the defense was the reason why.

The Nittany Lions finished with 14 total blocks, providing a presence at the net for the Golden Gophers’ offense to deal with.

When the offense struggled to string together a consistent attack against Minnesota, Penn State’s defense would provide a block at the perfect time to keep the pressure on.

Their combined 11 blocks in the second and third sets gave the Nittany Lions the boost they needed to go up 2-1 after dropping the opening set.

Hord led the way with another strong performance from the front row for the Nittany Lions, sending back shots with regularity.

The shot blocking abilities of Penn State as a whole should continue to be a strength going forward.

Standout performances from Parker and Hord

For the second night in a row, juniors Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord had outstanding performances without a win to show for it.

For Parker, her 20 kills and .327 hit percentage led the way for the Nittany Lions on offense.

Whenever Penn State needed a point, Parker was there to provide that spark.

On the other hand, Hord’s defensive abilities were on full display tonight as she contributed a 10 total blocks and 15.5 points.

As the Nittany Lions progress further into their tough conference schedule, they’ll continue to rely on their duo of All-American juniors.

