It’s a bright Saturday morning at University Park and Penn State christened its home court with another win on Saturday.

After an easy win against Iowa State, the Nittany Lions were more than prepared to take on Oregon State’s lineup, but the Beavers had more in store for the blue and white than originally expected.

Despite being its second triple-set win of the weekend, victory did not come easy for the blue and white; the Nittany Lions had a hard time adapting to Oregon State’s serves and were forced to play stricter defense than they are used to.

After this match, Penn State’s record is officially 4-1 and it continues on with a three game winning streak.

Penn State was well matched

Despite losing, Oregon State did not make this an easy match for the blue and white, forcing them to stay on their toes for three straight sets.

The Nittany Lions maintained a lead for a large portion of the match, but the Beavers refused to go down without a fight and pushed the second set to a 32-30 win for the lions.

On several occasions both the Nittany Lions and the Beavers managed to control the court, but it was not long before that control was met with resistance.

After winning the first set, the Nittany Lions were taken aback by the ferocity exhibited by the Beavers and forced into a seven point overtime.

No easy points

Penn State’s match against Oregon State may be their cleanest yet with only 24 errors overall. The blue and white are showing clear improvement from its last few matches.

Although the Nittany Lions exhibited strong ball control on Saturday, the same could be said for Oregon State.

The Beavers refused to give up any points in errors during their crusade against Penn State, managing to keep their numbers down to 30 errors overall.

Despite the long rallies, these two teams kept their hands clean and stayed digilent for all four sets, only losing a handful of points throughout.

Dynamic defense

While Penn State’s offense has always been something to marvel at, so far this season, the Nittany Lions had trouble controlling the ball after aggressive offensive swings from past teams.

The Beavers proved to be another offensive powerhouse in today’s match, but there is a clear change in defensive attitude for the blue and white.

Senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton was integral to today’s defensive improvement.

With 16 total digs and 16 receptions, Hampton was key to keeping control of the ball during the longer rallies.

Although Hampton put her team in a position to focus on offense, her teammates did not leave her hanging and contributed 20 more digs, 36 digs overall for Penn State.

