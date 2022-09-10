Penn State took the court on Friday with a clear mission: conquering its first ranked win of the season.

After finding success against No. 11 Stanford, the Nittany Lions kept momentum to defeat No. 18 Oregon in a 3-2 rollercoaster.

Penn State’s win against the Duck’s gave the blue and white a 4-3 lead in the all-time series between the teams.

In the first set of the match, the Penn State offense was on point with Allie Holland and Zoe Weatherington leading with 11 combined points.

Setter Seleisa Elisaia made a great play during this set, forcing the middle players to make moves and surprising the Ducks with unexpected passes to the other side of the net.

The story took a different turn during the second set where Oregon stepped up its game with a stronger offensive front and more effectiveness in its blocking, making Penn State sweat in a 5-11 start.

Zoe Weatherington moved all around the court during Set 2, asserting dominance in both offensive and defensive efforts. Her blocking combined with Taylor Tamell’s performance became the main takeaways from the set.

However, Penn State committed eight attack errors, and paid the price for them with a set loss 15-25. Oregon scored a total of 13 kills, surpassing Penn State’s nine.

In the third set Allie Holland and Maddy Bilinovic weren't afraid to stop the missiles that their opponents threw at them, and with the help of Anjelina Starck the blue and white took a 17-13 lead.

The Nittany Lions saw a dramatic improvement from their previous set, bringing their hitting percentage from a .026 to a .455.

The Ducks started the fourth set with determination to tie the match once again, and with Penn State’s five attack errors and two service errors, it was able to take an early 6 point lead.

While Penn State showed a good effort to recover from Oregon’s lead it wasn't enough, ending the set 23-25.

The Nittany LIons started the fifth and last set with a winning mentality, starting off with a solo block and scoring 3 points in a row.

Despite Oregon's effort to catch up, Penn State won the extra set 15-9.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s match.

Underdog mentality

The Nittany Lions are currently ranked No. 20 in the AVCA poll, it's the first time the team has faced ranked opponents in the season, both with superior rankings.

Stanford entered the matchup ranked No. 11 in the country, and Oregon came in at No. 18. Penn State's victory over these teams during the weekend should cause some movement in Penn State’s poll standings.

The blue and white now have a perfect 8-0 record, remaining undefeated for three weeks in a row and look forward to continuing the unbeaten streak next weekend in the Penn State Invitational.

Holland dominates defensively

Player Allie Holland had an amazing campaign in Saturday's match, leaving her mark in Penn State’s defense and offense and finding empty spots where to hammer the ball.

An ace, eight kills and 17 total attacks were part of her offensive equation. Holland ended with a hitting percentage of .381 but was present in the defensive lines performing 5 digs.

Holland contributed a total of 14 points but it was her blocking barricade the one to really set her apart from the rest.

Blocking barricade

Penn State has highly offensive play, but it proved in Saturday's match that it can be a defensive team as well, having a good presence in the net with blocks as their main superpower.

Both Elisaia and Taylor Tramell followed Allie Holland in the blocking standings with 6 assisted blocks.

Elisaia's work in the net was not only defined by blocks, helping her team with a total of 41 assists, 4 kills and 11 digs.

