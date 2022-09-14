Finding ways to win is crucial, and that’s just what Penn State did last weekend.

With a pair of five set matches against Stanford and Oregon, the Nittany Lions relied on one another even more to stay true to their game and pull out victories against ranked opponents.

The blue and white is building confidence as a team on the floor, while establishing trust between each other everyday in practice.

After jumping nine spots to No. 11 in the AVCA poll, meaning serious national attention is back on the squad — which is something this program is used to. However, Penn State’s sights are set on the week ahead, as they look to continue to improve while wrapping up nonconference play.

“Those are great wins but — you know — Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina, I don't think they care that we beat those teams,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “They want to come here and win, so we need to take these couple days of practice and get better. We need to compete and play well this weekend.”

For Schumacher-Cawley, the play on the floor in games begins with lots of repetition in practice, with a continuous effort to keep building on the basic skills the team possesses.

Putting in extra reps in areas of need or wanted improvement is something Penn State’s head coach views as a strength of her team.

“You know, blocking is something that we've been working on every day, and I think the team is getting themselves prepared, paying attention to smaller details and practicing to be better at that,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “So, I think defensively, if we're going to be good then, you know, we'll find ways to win.”

This uptick in practice reps seemed to pay off for the blue and white, as it put its best two blocking performances of the year in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

When it comes to that on-court production, Penn State has fully adopted an in-the-moment approach, constantly talking and building a trust to believe everyone is going to make the best possible plays.

“As a team, we really focus on communicating our needs for each other,” Cal State Bakersfield graduate transfer Seleisa Elisaia said. “The front row and back row are really communicating on what they need from us in the back row, and my hitters are always talking to me about what they need so that continuous communication really helped us figure out where we need to go, as far as during the games.”

Maintaining energy levels every match is another key the Nittany Lions have put into practice this season, placing an emphasis on the grind as a way to keep spirits high.

“I think we're helping each other out on the court,” Elisaia said. “We're kind of motivating each other to keep pushing, keep pushing, and we're always saying you know, we can be tired after the match, but right now we need to finish this out and get this win.”

Junior Allie Holland was awarded Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for an 18-block, nine-kill weekend against her team’s Pac-12 opponents.

Holland recognizes, though, while individual success is great, the energy and positivity of the team in practice is pivotal to sustaining her own play.

“I think the atmosphere of our gym is great because everyone's going hard all the time, from no matter what position you are, no matter what age you are,” Holland said. “I think we have a really good dynamic.”

Holland knows what it takes to win big games and understands that five-set matches are what separates great teams from the rest.

The blueprint to any championship team is being able to find ways to get better and develop, even as a nationally recognized team that wins at a high clip. Working on the small details and pushing those to perfection are things Schumacher-Cawley’s squad has shown it can do early in the year.

Penn State has the talent and experience to continue to win games, it’s just a matter of it will stick to that blueprint.

“I think that the thing that's most exciting for us right now is we just got two good ranked wins, but we're excited because we still have a lot of stuff to work on,” Holland said. “So it's exciting to get those wins, but also it's more exciting to know that we could be even better, like we're hungry, and we're still going after it.”

