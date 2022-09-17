The Nittany Lions kicked off their Saturday with an early morning matchup against the University of Albany at Rec Hall.

The match started off close, as Penn State found itself tied with the Great Danes 5-5 early in the first set.

After a 6-0 scoring run to put them up 11-5, the Nittany Lions never looked back, as they provided an offensive explosion for the rest of the set.

Senior outside hitter/right specialist Zoe Weatherington closed out the first set, striking the kill and putting Penn State on a 3-0 run to take the first set 25-12.

“When we play sixes in practice, it gets pretty aggressive in there,” Weatherington said. “We’re firing on all cylinders so it’s never really a dull moment.”

Set 2 was more of the same, as the Penn State dominance continued throughout the entire frame.

The blue and white got off to a scorching hot start, finding themselves up 7-0 in the opening moments against the Great Danes.

Penn State didn’t take its foot off the gas for a single second, as the Nittany Lions never let the lead fall below eight for the entire set.

Freshman outside hitter/right specialist Alexa Markley put the closing marks on the second set, getting the kill to give Penn State the 25-16 set victory for the 2-0 set lead.

Saving its best for last, Penn State took the third set by its biggest margin of victory throughout the whole match.

Highlighted by strong scoring runs, including a 7-0 run mid-set, the blue and white took the third set 25-10 for the 3-0 sweep and the match victory.

“We’ll take what we learn from the preseason and build on that and continue to improve,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said.

Penn State finished off its weekend with a match against Coastal Carolina Saturday evening.

The first set started off tight, as the Nittany Lions fought back-and-forth with Coastal Carolina throughout much of the first half.

Momentum started to pick up, as the blue and white found themselves going on multiple scoring runs to close the door in the set.

With a Coastal Carolina attack error capping off a 3-0 Nittany Lion scoring run to end the set, Penn State found themselves with a 1-0 set lead after a 25-17 set victory.

Looking to keep their run rolling, the Nittany Lions did exactly that, playing one of their stronger sets on the day.

Hitting its biggest lead of 14 in the second set, Penn State’s offense obtained a strong hold on the Chanticleers, never allowing a single lead change or tie in the set.

Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia lifted Penn State to the 2-0 set lead with her set-ending kill, marking the final score at 25-13.

“Credit to the passers and our setters,” junior middle blocker Allie Holland said. “It’s a team effort, so the hitting percentage looks great. But the passing was also phenomenal.”

The third set played out like the previous two, as the Nittany Lions found themselves in a favorable position after the first half.

As the set continued, Penn State kept rolling, being up double digits later on, and ultimately completing the 3-0 set sweep with a 25-13 set victory.

“I think going into the end of preseason, the biggest thing that we’ve been seeing is the team chemistry from day one to this final preseason game,” Holland said. “Our chemistry has come a long way and after that, things just fall into place.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE