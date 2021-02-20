A day after needing four matches to top Indiana, Penn State never let Indiana seriously threaten.

The Nittany Lions earned a quick victory over the Hoosiers Saturday night, winning in straight sets as the blue and white kept its undefeated streak at home.

The first set was back and forth as Penn State and Indiana traded points for the first half of the set.

This pattern continued until junior opposite hitter Jonni Parker recorded two service aces that finally pushed the blue and white ahead. The Nittany Lions were able to keep this lead and take the first set 25-15.

The second set started out much like the first, except this time it was Indiana who scored the first point before being answered by a Penn State point.

Neither team got more than a four-point lead throughout the set. But in the end, kills by Parker and freshman outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick put Penn State on top 25-21.

In the third set, Penn State kept playing as strong as it had been through the first two sets.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

The score was still back and forth with neither team ever taking a dominating lead. The blue and white held its own, just like it did in the first two sets.

In the end, it was Parker who got the winning kill for Penn State as it secured a 3-0 win to complete a home sweep of the Hoosiers.

Penn State’s offense rallied when needed

Penn State kept the game close by making sure that when Indiana scored, they answered right away.

This is an improvement from previous games when the Nittany Lions would let the opposing team get a strong lead and then have to play catch-up the rest of the set.

Sophomore outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova and Parker both played excellent offensive games. Kudryashova ended the night with 14 kills while Parker led the team with 17.

Defense and errors end up not hurting the Nittany Lions

There wasn’t anything defensively that stood out, which is odd for this team.

The team leaders for digs were Fitzpatrick, Blossom and junior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton, all of which finished with nine. Junior middle blocker Serena Gray led all players in blocks with four.

Penn State also had a lot of service errors which can be costly in such a close contest. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, their offense was able to pull through and regain the points they lost.

The blue and white ended the night with 12 service errors while Indiana only had two. Penn State also had 13 attack errors.

The team was able to produce high statistics

Penn State performed well throughout the match. The blue and white simply outplayed Indiana in every aspect, and that’s exactly what led the Nittany Lions to victory.

Parker led the team in kills, service aces, and points. Her individual performance contributed to Penn State’s total of 64 points compared to Indiana’s 36.

Blossom also had a great night with a hitting percentage of .667, two service aces and 32 assists, all of which she led the team with. Those 32 assists made up most of the team’s total of 44.

As a team, Penn State had 107 attacks, a .364 hitting percentage, and 44 assists while Indiana had 88 attacks, a .182 hitting percentage, and 31 assists.

MORE THON COVERAGE