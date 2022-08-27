The Nittany Lions’ key to maintaining stamina during long tournaments like the Penn State Invitational is a simple one: practice.

“The work that we put in over the summer really, really, helped us be prepared for long matches, for long tournaments, and I think that really showed this weekend,” senior offensive player Zoe Weatherington said. “We were ready to go.”

The undefeated Nittany Lions began their season Friday night at Rec Hall with a 3-0 sweep against UConn and maintained that momentum to win two more matches on Saturday.

The team’s first battle of the day took place at 11 a.m., this time against Loyola-Maryland, which gave Penn State a hard time during the first set.

The blue and white recovered from the 22-25 loss in the opening frame to win the following sets 25-17, 25-18, and 25-17.

Five hours later, the squad was back on the court to meet their next rival: West Virginia. The first whistle was blown at 7 p.m. and the four-set battle started.

Senior setter Seleisa Elisaia explained that in between games each player must get the proper recovery they need in order to be fresh and ready to handle business.

“I think we all know individually what we need to do in order to get ourselves ready for the next game,” Elisaia said.

Penn State dispatched the Mountaineers in a 25-14, 25-10, 20-25, and 25-19 match. The third set being the lone defeat.

While the blue and white was dominant for the majority of the game, West Virginia had a dramatic improvement in the third set, bringing its hitting percentage from a -.088 to a .387 and putting Penn State’s stamina into play.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley attributed the third set to the overall errors her players made, including two misses as well as a blocking and passing error. “It’s hard to win when you make errors like that back-to-back,” Schumacher Cawley said.

During the third set the Mountaineers committed only two attack errors while the Nittany Lions committed six.

The story flipped during the fourth and final set of the match, with West Virginia being the team to commit more errors.

Penn State showed no signs of fatigue on the court, playing with an overwhelming aggressiveness against their rivals and maintaining its stamina from the first half of the game.

Communication between teammates was a key element in gaining back that momentum for the fourth set.

“We communicated in kind of resetting and going back to what we did on the first set and second set, coming in strong for the fourth set was important for us so we could build that momentum early on in the set” Elisaia said.

“A lot of talk and a lot of eye contact, outside of this we are friends too, so we know how to communicate with each other,” Weatherington said. “As soon as we get on the court and the pressure is on we still have that connection and communication”

While the Nittany Lions had some setbacks during the third set, they still improved some of their overall and individual statistics.

For example, junior Maddie Bilinovic ended with a total of 19 digs, improving upon her mark of 15 digs from the earlier game.

The Penn State blocking barricade also saw some improvements, getting in West Virginia's way 27 times, 24 being assisted and three being solo. The blockers were able to do so against University of Loyola only 10 times.

While both of Saturday’s matches had their rollercoaster moments, the blue and white were able to ride along and end the Penn State Invitational on a happy note.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE