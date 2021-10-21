Penn State’s road trip continues Friday and Saturday with a pair of contests against foes ranked in the AVCA top-15.

Friday night, the No. 14-ranked Nittany Lions travel to Minneapolis for their first meeting of the season with the No. 12 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Entering the match at 11-5, Minnesota is a battle-tested team — the Golden Gophers have been challenged by some of the nation’s best programs both in their nonconference schedule and throughout Big Ten play.

Five of Minnesota’s first six matches were against ranked opponents — a span that included a four-set loss to No. 1 Texas.

While the Golden Gophers ended that stretch with a 3-3 record, they’ve started the Big Ten season identically to Penn State’s 6-2 record.

Just two seasons after it reached the Final Four, Minnesota has geared up for another deep NCAA Tournament run behind one of the stars of that 2019 squad.

Redshirt senior right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy was the first Golden Gopher freshman to be named a first-team AVCA All-American in 2017, and she’s garnered first-team All-American honors two more times since then.

Samedy leads Minnesota and the Big Ten by a large margin in kills per set with 4.67, and she ranks 11th in the country in that category.

The Penn State offense will be challenged to finish attacks, as the Golden Gophers excel at keeping the ball off the floor, averaging a Big Ten-leading 16.10 digs per set.

Senior defensive specialist CC McGraw leads Minnesota’s charge in that aspect of the game with 4.48 digs per set — good for third in the conference.

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers last faced off early in the spring 2021 season, with Minnesota winning both meetings on its home court.

Following its duel with the Gophers, Penn State faces another tall task on the road against a top-five Wisconsin team.

The Badgers have steamrolled through the Big Ten outside of their lone loss — a five-set battle with Maryland on Sept. 24.

With a 15-1 record and seven-match winning streak, Wisconsin looks poised to return to the NCAA Tournament, and possibly the Final Four, for a third consecutive season after falling in the national title match in 2019 and coming up short in the national semifinal last season.

Badgers’ middle blocker Dana Rettke decided to return for one final season after the spring campaign, but with unfinished business.

The senior opted to run it back for a fifth season as a graduate student and an anchor for one of the most talented teams in the country in hopes of garnering her first national championship and cementing her legacy.

AVCA All-Americans dominate the Badgers’ roster — Rettke is a four-time first-team selection, graduate student setter Sydney Hilley has made the first team each of the past two seasons and senior defensive specialist Lauren Barnes was on the second team in the spring.

With both of last season’s matches canceled, Penn State and Wisconsin haven’t clashed since 2019. The two teams split a pair of meetings that season, with each side winning at home.

Though the squads have been relatively evenly matched as of late — splitting their last six matchups — and the Nittany Lions hold a 16-4 record against the Badgers since 2009.

Penn State’s well-documented struggles against ranked opponents continued Sunday with a loss to then-No. 6 Purdue — giving the Nittany Lions a 1-5 record to ranked foes.

The blue and white gets a chance to turn that trend around immediately with back-to-back opportunities against top-tier Big Ten squads.

First serve between Penn State and Minnesota is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Maturi Pavilion, and the Nittany Lions and Wisconsin will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday at the UW Field House.

