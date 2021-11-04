After a disappointing loss to unranked Illinois last Saturday, Penn State and Russ Rose will have a chance to get back to their winning ways by hosting Michigan and Michigan State on Friday and Saturday, respectively, in Rec Hall.

The weekend kicks off with the first match between No. 15 Penn State and its unranked rivals, the Wolverines.

With a record of 13-8 overall, Michigan has been putting up a hard fight this season against some of the highest ranked teams in the nation.

The maize and blue has been looking for a spot on the AVCA Coaches Poll but has not seemed to obtain enough votes to be awarded a spot in the top 25.

Though its efforts have not gained the team enough recognition at the moment, there’s no reason to underestimate the Wolverines.

Similarly to Penn State, Michigan lost to Illinois 3-1 in four nail-biting sets.

To prepare for the competition that lies ahead, the blue and white must fix its service errors — the team’s downfall in the battle against the Fighting Illini last week, failing to get the serve over 12 times throughout the four sets.

Two of the Wolverines’ last five matches have been against ranked Big Ten teams, including a three-set loss to No. 3 Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions’ defense will have to protect the net from a strong offensive threat in Jess Mruzik.

The sophomore outside hitter leads the team with 266 and second on the team with 21 service aces. Mruzik, standing at 6-foot-1, was a key contributor to the team's success in its most recent contest — a sweep against Iowa.

The blue and white should also keep its eye on senior outside hitter Paige Jones.

Wearing No. 1, Jones represents the Wolverines well, contributing both offensively and defensively.

A jack-of-all-trades of sorts, Jones has 258 kills, 128 digs, 29 blocks, 11 aces and 6 assists in the 2021 season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The following match will include the “Silent Set” as Penn State takes on Michigan State.

The “Silent Set” is a Penn State women’s volleyball tradition, which began in the 2019 season in support of International Week of the Deaf.

This tradition serves as a way to support one of Penn State’s own, senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker, who was diagnosed with hearing loss in both ears and can be seen on the court wearing hearing aids.

The Spartans hold a conference record of 2-10 — with one of their wins coming against then-No. 7 Purdue, who defeated the Nittany Lions across five sets.

Though Michigan State is on a three-match losing streak, and is unranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll, to predict a winner in this match would be premature.

The green and white ranks above Penn State in service aces during Big Ten play and has two notable offensive threats.

The Michigan State offense relies on the height and athleticism of sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin, who is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in kills per set.

The Spartans' offense also depends on senior middle blocker Rebecka Poljan, who ranks just below Penn State’s senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Hord in conference hitting percentage, with 41.7%.

The squads last faced off in March, where Penn State swept Michigan State in a three-set win.

In the last 12 matchups with the blue and white, the Spartans have been unable to find a win against the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white has an opportunity this week to bounce back from losing its first match against an unranked opponent in 2021 last time out against Illinois and regain its footing as it heads into the final stretch of the regular season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE