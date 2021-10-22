Penn State put its recent struggles with ranked opponents in the past with a convincing victory against Minnesota, taking down the No. 12 Golden Gophers.

The blue and white toppled the home side in three sets in Minneapolis on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions opened the first set on a 7-2 run — a boost they needed to hold off the Golden Gophers 25-18.

Minnesota maintained a sizable lead for most of the second frame, but Penn State chipped away at the deficit and eventually claimed a 27-25 victory.

It was the blue and white that had the lead for much of the third, and although a 7-1 Minnesota run gave the Gophers a brief advantage, Penn State battled back to claim the third set — and the match — with a 25-22 win.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ straight-set victory.

Silencing hostile crowd

Road matches have yielded mixed results for Penn State in 2021.

Coming off a loss at Purdue, the blue and white didn’t give a similarly frenzied Golden Gopher crowd much reason to cheer in the first set.

The Nittany Lions seized early momentum, setting the tone for the rest of the set.

With the stunned Minnesota faithful not able to give its team its usual push, Penn State was able to finish rallies with precision and find a rhythm in its possessions.

Big night for big four

In the midst of its toughest stretch of the season, Penn State has relied on its stars to continue turning in big-time performances.

The quartet of senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker, senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins and sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland did just that Friday.

All four finished with double-digit kills, with Parker’s 16 leading the way.Rollins recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs.

Second set rally

Minnesota boasted leads of 8-2, 22-17 and 24-21 in the second frame, and all signs pointed to the Golden Gophers knotting things up.

Penn State had other ideas.

The Nittany Lions mounted a late 3-0 run to tie the set at 24 before another three consecutive points gave them a hard-fought victory, extending their lead in the match.

Former Golden Gopher Rollins finished off the comeback for Penn State — the senior had the blue and white’s final four kills to clinch the set.

