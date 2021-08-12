After Penn State alumnae Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington helped push Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal, the Nittany Lions’ 2021 regular season now takes center stage.

The women’s volleyball slate was announced on June 28, and this 30-match slate has plenty of big ones to look out for in the fall.

Here’s a look into some of the most exciting matchups facing the blue and white this season.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota put together a strong 2020 campaign, going 16-2 before the NCAA tournament.

Defeating the Nittany Lions in both of their early season matchups, it’s a great opportunity at revenge for Penn State, especially considering the Nittany Lions are welcoming four new high school All-Americans — two of which were first-teamers.

Despite finishing the regular season ranked ninth in the country, Minnesota suffered the same fate as Penn State in the NCAA Tournament, losing 3-2 in the regional semifinal to Pittsburgh.

With the combination of Penn State gaining fresh talent from recruitment and Minnesota returning a few All-Americans from last season, expect a close one between these two programs on Oct. 22 and Nov. 26.

The matches will both be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin Badgers

Going into last season’s NCAA Tournament, the Badgers were the first-ranked squad in the field — and for good reason. Wisconsin went undefeated, steamrolling through the Big Ten with a 15-0 conference record.

Penn State, however, avoided that buzzsaw with both of last season’s matchups against Wisconsin being canceled. With the Badgers being the de facto Big Ten favorites going into next season, the Nittany Lions will need to step up even after last year's successful 10-6 record.

Wisconsin expectedly made it to the final four of the NCAA tournament before falling to fourth-ranked Texas — the same team to knock out the Nittany Lions. It was the Badgers’ only loss of the season.

They had four All-Americans with two honorable mentions to follow.

It will be a marquee matchup with a huge Penn State upset possible when these two meet on Oct. 23. The match will also be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State was the only team to defeat the Nittany Lions in straight sets in 2020, and the Buckeyes beat Penn state twice to take the series sweep.

Going 15-3 in a conference-only regular season, Ohio State was one of the standout teams in the Big Ten in the 2020-21 season. Losing only to Nebraska and Purdue, Ohio State also did not have the opportunity to run into No. 1-ranked Wisconsin.

Considering the Buckeyes are one of if not the biggest rivals Penn State has, the Nittany Lions should be striving for a rebound against the scarlet and gray in 2021.

Ohio State, like Penn State, lost in the regional semi-final of the NCAA tournament to the eventual runner-up Texas. The Buckeyes had one second-team All-American and one All-American honorable mention.

Both of the upcoming matchups will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

