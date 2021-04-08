Penn State is hardly a stranger to the big dance.

The Nittany Lions will embark on their 40th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, entering as a No. 13 seed.

Winning seven national championships, the Nittany Lions are the second winningest program in women’s volleyball history behind Stanford.

In anticipation of the tournament, here is a brief overview of the seasons where the blue and white secured a championship.

1999

This was the first national title Penn State and Rose earned. The championship came 20 years after the head coach took over the reins at University Park.

The Nittany Lions went 36-1 in the year leading up to Y2K and beat Stanford in straight sets in the championship match.

After runner-up finishes in the previous two seasons, the blue and white finally got over the hump to secure the program’s first championship.

Senior middle blocker Lauren Cacciamani was named 1999’s Co-Division I Player of the Year, as well as the Most Outstanding Player in the championship game. She led the tournament with 106 kills.

2007

The kickstarter to a four-year championship streak, 2007 was the next title Penn State earned after its 1999 crown.

The Nittany Lions went 34-2 in 2007, only dropping matches to Nebraska and Stanford.

They met the Cardinal once again in the championship match, where they played their only five-set match of the tournament and ultimately secured a victory.

The blue and white worked its way back from a two-set deficit and won three sets in a row to earn Penn State’s second-ever championship.

2008

By every definition, 2008 was a perfect season for Penn State.

Not only were the Nittany Lions undefeated with a 38-0 record, but they didn’t allow a single point from the opposition in the entirety of the regular season.

The only match to last longer than three sets was when Penn State played Nebraska in the semifinals and ultimately won 3-2.

Once again, the blue and white met Stanford in the championship game and earned a 3-0 victory.

The Nittany Lions set an NCAA record with this win, marking their 64th-straight win since losing to Stanford in the 2007 regular season.

Junior outside hitter Megan Hodge earned her second consecutive Most Outstanding Player award after recording 16 kills in the championship game.

2009

Penn State continued its win streak with another 38-0 season, this time avoiding Stanford.

The Nittany Lions blew through their opponents, playing Binghamton in the first round, Penn in the second round, Florida in the third round and California in the quarterfinals. In each of those four matches, Penn State only played three sets.

The blue and white played Hawaii in the semifinals and won 3-1 to meet Texas in the final, where it secured a 3-2 victory.

2010

2010 capped off the Nittany Lions’ four-year championship streak, but it did not come without their win streak coming to an end.

In its eighth match of the season against Stanford, Penn State lost after winning 109 consecutive matches.

The blue and white went 32-5 on the season, dropping matches to the likes of Illinois, Purdue, Indiana and Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and knocked out Niagara, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma each in three sets.

In the quarterfinals, Penn State beat Duke 3-1, while Stanford lost to USC 3-2.

Rose’s squad played Cal in the finals and won in an easy 3-0 sweep.

2013

After a brief hiatus from winning championships, the blue and white returned to form in 2013.

Penn State went 35-2 that season with losses against both Texas and Michigan State.

In the NCAA championship match, the blue and white faced Wisconsin, making it the first time two Big Ten teams had ever faced off in a women’s volleyball championship.

Senior right-side hitter Ariel Scott led the squad with 21 kills

This win tied Penn State with Stanford for most national titles, as they both had six at that juncture.

2014

The following year, the Nittany Lions returned to the championship to secure their sixth win in eight years.

Penn State was 36-3 that season, losing to Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois.

Four of the six games played by the blue and white in the NCAA Tournament were straight-set victories.

Seeded at No. 5 entering the tournament, this was the lowest seed Penn State had ever received in a championship season.

In the semifinals, the Nittany Lions played Stanford, who held the top seed at the start of the tournament.

The blue and white beat the Cardinal 3-1, which brought it to the championship match against BYU.

Penn State only needed three sets to win its seventh title. The Nittany Lions won the third set in convincing fashion, topping the Cougars by 11 points.

For the next seven years, the blue and white continued to make the NCAA Tournament but failed to clinch a title.