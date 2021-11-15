You are the owner of this article.
Penn State women’s volleyball’s Gabby Blossom named Big Ten Setter of the Week

Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

Setter Gabby Blossom (13) sets the ball during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

After another Penn State weekend sweep, a Nittany Lion earned Big Ten recognition for the second consecutive week.

Senior setter Gabby Blossom was named the conference’s setter of the week after averaging 13.5 assists and 3.13 digs per set in the blue and white’s victories over Michigan and Michigan State on Friday and Saturday repectively.

Against Michigan State, Blossom recorded 53 assists and 18 digs — good for her 14th double-double of the season.

Blossom has earned setter of the week honors eight times in her Penn State career, including four selections this season.

The Nittany Lions return to the court Friday for a battle with No. 11 Nebraska on the road.

