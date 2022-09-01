Teamwork makes the dream work, as No. 21 Penn State looks to keep on building its chemistry and connections one day at a time.

The Nittany Lions opened up their 2022 campaign with three straight wins in the Penn State Invitational at Rec Hall, but that wasn’t the most impressive part of the weekend.

With several new transfers making their debut for the blue and white over the weekend, the unit showing early connections during opening weekend stole the show for most.

What makes this even more impressive is the blue and white dealt with a shorter preseason than usual, giving the players less time to work on their game.

“I wish we had a little bit more time with them before the competing part, but I’ll tell you what, they handled it well,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “We just have to use our time wisely, we’re not here to punch the clock and waste time. We got to get things accomplished.”

The Nittany Lions only dropped a total of two sets this weekend, showing glimpses of greatness on the offensive attack, specifically passing and playmaking.

Chemistry is what helps strengthen teams, and when there are as many new faces as the blue and white has brought in this offseason, it takes time and effort to get everything where it needs to be.

In many cases, players are even more motivated than the coaches to get these connections to their peak, taking time throughout the day to bring everyone as close as possible.

“I think they’ve been doing a lot on their own. Not having the coaches with them all the time, that’s when it really gets better,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “They’re focused, and especially after this weekend, they’ll be even more excited to get back in the gym and compete again.”

Fitting the mold right away is no easy task for any new player, especially in the opening weeks of a season. However, Penn State’s culture has made it easy for all of the new transfer players to fit right into the schemes and systems.

“Joining this team has been a lot easier than I thought it was going to be, to be honest,” senior outside hitter/right side Zoe Weatherington said. “Moving to a new school, getting new teammates, going to the other side of the country is not something that usually comes easy.”

Weatherington has already become one of the main catalysts for the blue and white offense, totaling a team-high 31 kills.

“I feel like I’ve been integrated into the system well, volleyball-wise,” Weatherington said. “We’re working on some new kinks, but it’s been a pretty smooth transition, as everybody’s been very supportive.”

As is the case across all sports, communication between a team strengthens each day, and competing with one another every day has enabled the Nittany Lions to get the best out of each other.

“Starting from the first day that we got into the gym versus now, it’s totally different,” junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell said. “I think these connections are going to help us in the long run and even just after this preseason. I think we’ll be a pretty solid team.”

As Penn State travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this weekend to play in the Tiger Challenge, the group is looking to expand its connections not just on the court, but off the court as well.

The blue and white will play another three-game set, taking on Iowa State, Troy and challenge-host LSU.

“I hope we get to make some memories as a team,” Trammell said. “I think that’s important because when you look back, you’re gonna think, ‘What did I do at LSU?’

“Obviously winning is going to be key but making memories as well.”

