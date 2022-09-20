Penn State’s best undefeated squad doesn’t compete on the gridiron. That right is reserved for one that calls Rec Hall home.

The Nittany Lions finished 3-0 at the Penn State Classic this past weekend, pushing their win streak to 11 for a perfect record this season.

The blue and white’s recipe for success so far consists of team chemistry and strong offensive prowess.

The squad has proven week in and week out that its chemistry is unmatched. Penn State’s communication has been top-notch throughout its nonconference schedule, hearing everyone’s voice during play whenever they hit the court.

There’s no sweating it when mistakes are made, as you’ll always catch players bringing one another up and high-fiving each other after the majority of the plays.

Anyone who has ever played a sport knows just how important good team chemistry is toward winning. Whenever you are able to play with your best friends, everything runs smoothly, knowing everyone’s tendencies more and not being afraid to hold one another accountable.

That’s the vibe you get from this Penn State unit on a consistent basis. You always see smiles on the players' faces, whether it’s during pregame warmups or at the postgame press conferences, and the energy they all show off is something special.

With all of the offseason acquisitions and new players coming in to represent the blue and white, having everything run this smoothly this early in the season seems like a pipe dream.

The squad has made that far-fetched dream a reality thus far, seeing new transfers, including senior outside hitter/right specialist Zoe Weatherington and junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell, be major catalysts in the team’s dominant play.

Having new acquisitions translate their game so smoothly this early proves a thing or two when it comes to the strength of the team’s chemistry.

This fortified bond has been able to translate over to the court, as the blue and white offense has wreaked havoc over the opening four weeks of the season. The playmaking and the passing ability being shown off recently has been impeccable, with the setters and passers doing their job to the maximum level.

With the team already stacking up 486 total assists on the year and averaging 12.2 assists per set, it’s clear the team has no shortage of options. The squad’s scoring ability has been one of the best attractions Penn State sports has to offer.

Every set, it seems this team is destined to go on a tangent of scoring runs — which was a heavy theme all throughout the Penn State Classic.

When a team is always a constant threat to go on a string of scoring runs, regardless of length, there’s not much opposing defenses can do, especially with how hard some of the players hit the ball.

Constantly out-dueling the competition on the kill and hitting percentage front is obviously one of the best things a team can do in volleyball; this is another strength the Nittany Lions have in their arsenal.

Out-killing opponents 523-443 on a .263 hitting percentage, which ranks 35th in the nation, Penn State has proven itself to be one of the most explosive offenses in the nation thus far.

Yes it’s early, and the Nittany Lions haven’t even started conference play yet, but I think this early season play is a sneak peek of what is to come.

Don’t be surprised if this team is able to make a deep run at the end of the year because it’s loaded with supreme talent all over.

We’ll see what happens when Big Ten play starts next weekend, but everything seems promising so far.

