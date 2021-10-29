Coming off a tough two-match stint where Penn State defeated No. 12 Minnesota and was narrowly taken down in five sets by No. 3 Wisconsin on the road, the Nittany Lions can share a sigh of relief moving into the upcoming weekend of home matches.

While the blue and white certainly lays claim to one of the strongest programs in women’s volleyball, Penn State has continually struggled against ranked opponents all season.

Finally, Russ Rose and company have reached a part of the schedule that can help readjust from its most recent loss at the hands of the Badgers.

The Nittany Lions haven’t lost to an unranked opponent thus far in the 2021 season, and Penn State will look to keep that trend alive in its upcoming matches.

The blue and white will face unranked conference rivals Maryland and Illinois in the upcoming weekend.

For the second time of the 2021-22 season, Penn State and Maryland face off once again.

Just one month ago, the blue and white went into College Park to secure its second conference win of the season, defeating the Terps 3-2 on Sept. 29 in reverse-sweep fashion.

Though the match was much earlier in the season, that doesn’t necessarily mean the rust was the reason the contest was so tight.

Maryland has proven to be a tough opponent in the Big Ten, despite lacking a national ranking.

The Terrapins boast a 17-5 record, certainly a squad deserving of credit based on how the season has played out.

Yet, Maryland has only defeated one ranked opponent this year, No. 3 Wisconsin — a team that defeated Penn State not too long ago.

Leading this Maryland squad is sophomore outside hitter Sam Csire, who has 270 kills on the season, 54 more than the next highest player on the roster.

However, Cscire’s kills are still less than Penn State’s leader in the category, junior right-side hitter Jonni Parker, who has 278 to her name this season.

On the forefront of the defensive side for the Terps, freshman defensive specialist and libero Milan Gomillion leads the squad with 325 digs — 31 more than the blue and white’s leader, senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton with 294.

Penn State is coming into this match as the better team on paper, but Rose’s squad is not that many leagues ahead of the Terrapins.

First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Rec Hall for the blue and white’s THON Night.

Unlike Maryland, Illinois is a squad that Penn State’s current roster is less familiar with.

Though it will be the first time these two programs play this season, Rose is no stranger to defeating the Fighting Illini.

In the history of the matchups between the two teams since 1998, Penn State leads the series 36-7, and to make matters worse for Illinois, the blue and white boast a 20-2 home record against the Illini.

With Penn State returning to Rec Hall, the odds look to be in the Nittany Lions’ favor. However, that doesn’t mean that Illinois is any slouch.

The orange and blue have remained fairly competitive with Penn State, with the most recent contest between the two ending in a narrow 3-2 victory for the blue and white in 2020.

Despite the inconsistencies that have nagged the Nittany Lions all season, Penn State comes into this match as the clear favorite.

While Illinois shouldn’t be taken lightly, the squad only boasts a 14-7 record with one ranked victory, coming against then-No. 4 Purdue.

Since conference play began, the quality of Illinois’ play has taken a dip, going 6-4 within the Big Ten.

One of the more intriguing players to watch out for on the Fighting Illini roster is senior defensive specialist Taylor Kuper who leads the team in digs with 350. With that said, Kuper hasn’t been much of an offensive force, not garnering a single kill on the year.

However, in the scoring department, sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry leads the way with 259 kills, also accounting for 317 of the team’s 1396.5 total points.

Based on its losing trend with ranked opponents, the blue and white should be no different for the Fighting Illini — especially considering Penn State is returning home after one of its toughest stretches of volleyball this year.

Based on its losing trend with ranked opponents, the Fighting Illini look set to struggle against a blue and white side looking to bounce back from a tough road stretch.

The match will get underway at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday from Rec Hall in Penn State’s Halloween Match.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE