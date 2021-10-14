After a loss to then-No. 10 Nebraska and a win over Northwestern, No. 15 Penn State is looking forward to a home matchup with Rutgers and a road test against No. 6 Purdue.

Having its four-match winning streak snapped at the hands of the Cornhuskers last Friday, the Nittany Lions were able to get back to winning ways with a four-set win against the Wildcats, which brought Penn State to 12-4 on the year and 5-1 in conference play.

Friday’s match against Rutgers will mark the second time the Nittany Lions have seen the Scarlet Knights this year. Penn State opened conference play against them with a clean 3-0 sweep on Sept. 24.

In that first match, Penn State had a hitting percentage of 0.407 — its second best mark on the year.

Despite having a 3-1 record in the last four matches, Penn State’s recent play hasn’t been its best. Before the win against Northwestern, Penn State played three matches in a row with a hitting percentage of 0.230 or below.

In the last four matches, Penn State has gone as sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland has gone. In the three wins, she totaled 36 kills, but in the loss to Nebraska, she had just two.

A match against Rutgers at home should give Penn State a chance to stay in that rhythm it found against Northwestern.

Rutgers is off to an 0-6 start in conference play, only winning one set in those six matches. The Scarlet Knights have the third-worst hitting percentage in the conference and are dead last in assists per set.

The 0-6 conference start comes as a bit of a disappointment after the Scarlet Knights had their best nonconference record since 2012, starting 8-3.

One of the few bright spots for this Rutgers team has been fifth-year senior hitter Beka Kojadinovic.

Kojadinovic sits eighth in the Big Ten in service aces. In a match against Michigan State earlier this season, Kojadinovic had 10 aces, which tied the mark for the second-best match in Big Ten history.

The fifth-year senior had a middling day by her standards against Penn State in the first match, totaling 10 points despite having a hitting percentage just above 0.300.

Rutgers will also rely on redshirt senior middle blocker Shea McNamara, who is fifth in the Big Ten with 72 blocks on the year. It’s worth noting that McNamara is coming off her worst match of the year, only playing two sets against Nebraska last weekend with zero kills and four attack errors.

The tougher test for Penn State will be Sunday when it travels to Purdue.

Not only is Purdue one of the best teams in the conference, but Penn State will embark on a road trip with one-day’s rest. It will be the first time the Nittany Lions have done that this season.

Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten in hitting percentage and blocks and has no shortage of weapons.

Freshman middle-blocker Raven Colvin and sophomore middle-blocker Taylor Trammell both rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in hitting percentage.

Senior outside-hitter Grace Cleveland and fifth-year senior outside-hitter Caitlyn Newton are eighth and 10th in kills per set. Redshirt senior setter Hayley Bush sits eighth in assists per set and senior defensive-specialist Jena Otec is sixth in digs per match.

Senior middle blocker Jael Johnson is a name to watch out for as well. She did not play last weekend but is third on the team with 100.5 points.

Purdue, No. 6 in the AVCA coaches poll, is 5-1 in conference play on the year and is currently riding a three-match win streak. Its one conference loss came to Illinois in five sets on Oct. 1.

Last time out, Purdue looked good, sweeping Iowa in straight sets with a 0.366 hitting percentage.

Cleveland is currently riding a seven-match double-digit kill streak.

Historically, Penn State has dominated the series with Purdue, going 38-3 against the Boilermakers. The playing field has been a bit more even over the previous three seasons with the teams splitting the series 2-2 since 2018.

Two of those matches came last year, with Penn State taking the first before dropping the second.

Before returning home for the Penn State match, Purdue will face off against No. 7 Ohio State on the road Friday night.

Penn State will play Rutgers in Rec Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for its Dig Pink Match. Russ Rose and company will take on Purdue at 2 p.m. on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the match will be broadcasted on ESPN2.