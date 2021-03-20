For the first time this season, Penn State picked up a series victory away from home.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State in straight sets, 3-0, in a quick, lopsided contest Saturday night.

Russ Rose’s squad got off to a fast start in the opening set, and took advantage of Michigan State’s errors to win 25-13.

In the second frame, both teams battled back and forth for the majority of the set, but a few late errors by the Spartans allowed Penn State to pull away and win 25-21.

In the final set, Penn State held the Spartans to -.083 hitting percentage, and dominated en route to a 25-11 win to clinch the match.

Balanced offensive attack

The Nittany Lions had points coming from all directions Saturday night, with multiple players contributing to the offensive attack.

Serena Gray finished with eight kills, while Kaitlyn Hord contributed six kills and a .500 hitting percentage.

Penn State also received impressive performances from A.C. Fitzpatrick and Anastasiya Kudryashova, two players who have been giving the Nittany Lions some much needed offensive production in their first years with the program.

The freshman Fitzpatrick finished with seven kills and a .455 hitting percentage, while the transfer Kudryashova chipped in with six kills.

This all came on a night when Penn State couldn’t lean on Jonni Parker, who had a rare down-match in what’s otherwise been an impressive season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

If the Nittany Lions can continue to rely on multiple players to produce in big spots, it will bode well for the team in the future.

Errors, sloppy play for both sides

While Penn State came away with what seemed like a painless sweep Saturday night, it wasn’t the cleanest match it played.

Both teams had their fair share of mistakes, resulting in frequent free points for their other side.

Penn State committed 10 service errors, which is an issue this team has dealt with all season.

For the Spartans, this weekend’s series was the first time they took the court since Feb. 21 due to cancellations related to the coronavirus, and it showed.

Michigan State’s 40 total errors was the difference in the match as it allowed Penn State to pick up free points to increase its lead.

First road wins

This weekend’s series was an important milestone for Penn State on the season as it marked the blue and white’s first two away victories of the 2021 campaign.

The Nittany Lions have been impressive all year on their home court, but lost all three of their away matches coming into this weekend.

Saturday night’s match put a stamp on a badly needed, away sweep for Penn State, an experience that will be vital to this team as it heads into postseason play.

Though they were playing a team that hadn’t seen game action for a month, the Nittany Lions had a huge weight taken off their backs with the win.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men’s volleyball moves into 1st place in EIVA with win against NJIT When Penn State needed a pair of wins to affirm its spot atop its conference, the blue and w…