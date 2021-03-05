For the second match in a row, Penn State was unable to secure a victory at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions stayed close with Purdue for most of the night, but eventually fell to the Boilermakers 3-1 Friday night.

The match began with a close back and forth first frame, which saw the Nittany Lions tie the score at 22 before allowing three straight points to concede the set to the Boilermakers by a 25-22 margin.

In the second, both teams again matched one other almost point for point. But in the end, Purdue was finally able to jump ahead and won, 26-24.

After dropping the first two sets, Penn State salvaged a third set victory, topping the Boilermakers 25-21 in that frame.

Purdue opened up the third set with a 9-1 lead from which it never looked back. The Boilermakers won the fourth set by their widest margin, securing a 25-14 win to take the match.

Purdue showcases stringent defense

Much of Purdue’s success Friday night stemmed from its strong play on defense.

The Boilermakers compiled 75 digs, a sizable 16 more than Penn State. This allowed Purdue to keep the ball alive and set up its offense for more quality attacks.

Purdue’s play at the net provided enough of a presence to prevent Penn State’s offense from getting into any kind of rhythm, totaling 14 blocks for the game.

The Boilermakers main contributors were freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell, who finished with 10 total blocks, while Jena Otec led the way on the back end with 21 digs.

Penn State’s offense lacks efficiency

It was a tough match for Penn State’s offense as it struggled to put any kind of run together to surpass Purdue.

The Nittany Lions attack registered just a .172 hitting percentage and had trouble getting out of its own way, totaling 24 attack errors in the match.

The Boilermaker defense was stout, but the Nittany Lions did not get the usual offensive performances this team has grown to expect.

Jonni Parker struggled to score for the second match in a row, recording just eight kills on a .107 hit percentage, while Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Anastasiya Kudryashova were both unable to swing the match in Penn State’s favor.

Few bright spots for Penn State

Although many Nittany Lions struggled, the team received substantial contributions from two of its junior leaders.

When Penn State needed a point to keep it close, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord rose to the occasion. Hord finished with 15.5 total points and an efficient .333 hitting percentage, providing some desperately needed offense for the blue and white.

In the same way, Gabby Blossom was a consistent force on both sides for Penn State tonight. She set up her teammates throughout the match, finishing with an impressive 46 assists, and contributed 15 digs on the defensive end.

The two juniors did everything they could to keep Penn State within striking distance of Purdue.

