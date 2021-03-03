By every definition of the word, Penn State’s Wednesday night loss to Ohio State was a beatdown.

The Nittany Lions fell in straight sets to the Buckeyes as the blue and white never seriously threatened. Penn State appeared sluggish at times, perhaps due to the team’s last two games against Maryland being postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Terrapins’ program.

Regardless, the Penn State team that took Ohio State to five sets in mid-February was nowhere to be found at Rec Hall. That Nittany Lion team that pushed the Buckeyes to the brink turned around and won its next two matches against Indiana.

Coach Russ Rose is hopeful his squad can turn things around again this weekend against No. 11 Purdue. But first, he would like his team to correct some of its mistakes.

“You’re not gonna expect to reinvent the wheel,” Rose said. “Go into practice tomorrow and see if you can get a little bit better and, you know, play Purdue, who's one of the top teams in the conference.”

Rose called the showing from his team in Wednesday night’s match “the worst effort” up to this juncture in the season.

But understanding that the result is finalized and cannot be changed, Rose is focused on the future and the Nittany Lions’ pair of upcoming matches against a strong Boilermaker team.

Rose was not alone in detailing Penn State’s woes and how the team should move forward. Allie Holland, a freshman who made her first start in the contest, stood out with a solid performance for the blue and white.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

She racked up eight kills, but wishes her performance had been part of a winning effort rather than a losing one.

“It was very exciting,” Holland said. “Obviously, the game was a little disappointing, a little nervous energy going on, but I'm learning.”

Holland understands that there are many areas where the team can still improve. Those areas will need to be addressed if the team has any hopes of taking down a top 25 team this upcoming weekend.

“Definitely going into practice tomorrow and getting our heads right,” Holland said. “We’ll recover if we're hurting at all, and really just come together as a team and try and turn this around. You got to take it seriously. We got to get ready, because we know Purdue is a good team.”

Holland is perfectly aware that despite a solid individual performance, it takes more for a team to emerge victorious from a match. Such was not the case Wednesday night as she stood out as one of the lone positives from Penn State’s otherwise disappointing showing.

But unlike its previous loss to Ohio State, Penn State will enter this weekend facing a much tougher opponent in Purdue rather than Indiana. Now with only one day of practice to prepare in-between matches, the Nittany Lions will need to come together fast to plug the holes in their game ahead of a pair of crucial contests.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State women's volleyball player featured on new Topps trading card Topps has released a new trading card with former Penn State women's volleyball player Deja …