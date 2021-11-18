Penn State women’s volleyball hits road for rematches with Nebraska, Ohio State

Penn State’s final road trip of the regular season brings with it the opportunity for revenge against one foe and a season sweep against another.

The No. 15-ranked Nittany Lions head to Lincoln, Nebraska, to do battle with the No. 11 Cornhuskers on Friday night.

In the teams’ previous meeting this fall on Oct. 8, Nebraska handed the blue and white its first Big Ten loss of the year in four sets.

Penn State dropped the opening set before bouncing back to tie, but couldn’t find its footing the rest of the way.

Perhaps most notably for the Nittany Lions, that contest was the first extended playing time for freshman outside hitter Anjelina Starck — and she seized the opportunity.

Starck had appeared in just five sets to that point — recording one kill — but against the Cornhuskers she logged time in all four sets, finishing with eight kills and procured seven digs.

Penn State will need more offensive production against Nebraska this time around — the Nittany Lions hit just .176 in that October match.

Friday’s match also carries importance from a Big Ten standings perspective, as Nebraska currently sits in a tie atop the conference and shares a 13-3 record with Wisconsin.

Penn State finds itself just one game behind the Cornhuskers and Badgers at 12-4 along with Purdue and Minnesota.

With four games remaining, the Nittany Lions have a path to their first regular-season Big Ten title since 2017 and 18th overall.

Also standing in the way of that goal is a team the blue and white surprisingly swept in the squads’ first go-around: Ohio State. Penn State dispatched the then-No. 3 Buckeyes on Sept. 26 at Rec Hall.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The blue and white got a balanced performance to upset the visitors with senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins leading the way with 14 kills on .524 hitting and finishing third on the team with six digs.

Senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker also performed well, racking up 12 kills on .379 hitting, five digs and a service ace.

Now checking in at No. 10, the scarlet and gray slot in at sixth in the Big Ten at 11-5 with an unlikely, but possible, shot at the conference crown.

The Nittany Lions will go for the season sweep in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

To accomplish the feat, Penn State will have to do something just one other visiting team has done this season: win on the Buckeyes’ home floor.

Ohio State is 7-1 at the Covelli Center this fall, only being bested by Minnesota on Nov. 4.

The blue and white is battle-tested away from Rec Hall, holding an 8-3 record on the road.

While Penn State held the Buckeyes to .269 hitting as a team in its last matchup, the Nittany Lions will have to better neutralize the scarlet and gray’s tandem of sophomore middle blocker Rylee Rader and sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot.

The pair combined for 27 of Ohio State’s 44 kills that afternoon, and both are among the Big Ten’s offensive leaders.

Rader is second in the conference with a .442 hitting percentage, and Londot ranks ninth in kills per set with 3.55.

With the NCAA Tournament Selection Show less than two weeks away, Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten are jockeying for position.

Though a top-four conference finish is well within their reach, the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to strengthen their tournament seeding with wins over a pair of fellow AVCA Top-15 squads.

The blue and white looks to keep its four-match win streak alive on the road against Nebraska at 9 p.m. Friday and against Ohio State at 3 p.m. Sunday.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE